Diwali 2020: Get Inspired By Style Icons Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday & Others This Festive Season

Ananya Panday

Ananya has been spending quality time with family throughout the lockdown. She often shared pictures of her shenanigans in cosy and leisurewear. However, this year the actress stunned everyone in two drastically different looks. Firstly, Panday brought back the classic 2000s' gold lehenga at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's Wedding, later at the Filmfare awards, she wore a neon yellow lehenga with a short black blouse.

Alia Bhatt

Recently Alia Bhatt shared pictures donning a colourful abstract two-tier dress by Saaksha and Kinni. Surrounded by greenery the actress looked refreshing with bare skin and no accessories. In another picture, Alia wore a flower over her ear to pair with the spaghetti dress.

Kareena Kapoor

Mommy to be, Kareena Kapoor has been winning the internet with her kaftan pics and health tips during the lockdown. Some of her new looks, including her recent outing ensemble of a white kurta with a simple red dupatta is perfect for a low key celebration at home with family.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka went all the way traditional with a red saari for her Karwa Chauth this year. One of the most inspiring and iconic looks of Priyanka, which is apt for any celebration is the ensemble she wore during her Mehendi ceremony. The colourful Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga is sure to brighten up your and your family's day. The actress paired the ensemble with a heavy studded ruby necklace,drop earrings and maang tikka.

Anushka Sharma

Another mommy to be, Anushka Sharma, last year had dazzled fans with her multi-hued Sabyasachi lehenga during Anil Kapoor's Diwali party. The deep V-neck black blouse was enhanced with delicate floral threadwork while the lehenga featured several colour-blocked panels in vibrant shades of orange, purple and even ice blue. She paired the bohemian, vintage-styled outfit with statement choker and earrings that had similar jade stones. She also wore stack of bangles and kadaas.