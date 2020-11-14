Diwali 2020 Special: Five Must-Play Bollywood Songs To Pump Up Your In-House DJ Party
Today (November 14, 2020), the entire nation is celebrating the festival of light. We know that this year everyone's way of celebrating Diwali has changed, owing to less gathering of people, but that shouldn't stop you from enjoying the festival to the fullest. So, what are you waiting for? If you're staying with your family or friends, we have curated a list of five Bollywood songs, which you must play at your intimate Diwali party. After all, what's a festival without some 'latke and jhatke'?
Bam Bholle- Laxmii
Rapper Viruss' track 'Bam Bholle' from Akshay Kumar's latest release Laxmii, is a must-play song that needs to be in your playlist. This peppy-devotional song will surely set the festive mood right.
Bole Chudiyan- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
How can one think about Diwali and not recall this song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Get your gang on the dance floor, and rock the gathering with the 'leja leja' hook steps.
Patakha Guddi- Highway
Why burst firecrackers when you can be one? All the sassy ladies, let your hair down with this lovely track from Highway and set the dance floor on fire.
Gulaabo- Shaandaar
When the dancing is at its peak, all you need is this groovy track from Shaandaar so that you can channelise your inner Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai – Khoobsurat
Every playlist needs a song that can get everyone grooving. Sonam Kapoor's peppy track from Khoobsurat is surely that song, and it will attract everyone to the dance floor.
FilmiBeat wishes all the readers a very happy and safe Diwali.
