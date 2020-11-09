Diwali Celebrations In Bollywood Before COVID-19: 5 Best Moments From Last Year's Diwali Bashes

Dulquer Salmaan's Fan Moment With Shah Rukh Khan

Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya were star-struck when they bumped into King Khan at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash last year. The gleefully happy couple turned into kids and went on a selfie-clicking spree. Well, nobody can ever resist SRK's charm!

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Love-Filled Diwali Celebrations

Away from the hustle-bustle, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas brought in their first Diwali post marriage in Cabo, Mexico with some candid celebrations. Later, Nick took to his Instagram page to share a romantic picture with his better-half from their quiet Diwali get-together.

Saif Ali Khan's La Familia Moment

This blockbuster picture of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan from their Diwali get-together at home went viral in no time on social media.

R Madhavan-Dia Mirza's RHTDM Reunion At Big B's Diwali Bash

Fans were in for an absolute delight when R Madhavan and Dia Mirza posed for a picture together at Sr. Bachchan's Diwali party last year. Is it giving you some major RHTDM vibes?

When Sara Got Goofy With Amrita Singh And Ibrahim Ali Khan

Before heading for Big B's annual Diwali bash, Sara Ali Khan did a quick photoshoot with her mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Khan. Their quirky pictures left the netizens mighty impressed.