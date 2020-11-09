Diwali Celebrations In Bollywood Before COVID-19: 5 Best Moments From Last Year's Diwali Bashes
Diwali bashes in Bollywood means gathering of star power under one roof, fun card parties and plenty of selfies. Every year, our Bollywood divas and dudes put their stylish foot forward to celebrate this festival of lights with joy and fervour. Unfortunately, this time, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken away some of the sheen from the the festive celebrations as many Bollywood stars have decided to do away with their star-studded parties.
Since most of our B-town brigade are choosing to keep their Diwali sober this year, we thought up taking you down the memory lane by sharing five of our most favourite moments from last year's Diwali festivities in Bollywood. Are you ready for a quick recap?
Dulquer Salmaan's Fan Moment With Shah Rukh Khan
Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya were star-struck when they bumped into King Khan at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash last year. The gleefully happy couple turned into kids and went on a selfie-clicking spree. Well, nobody can ever resist SRK's charm!
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Love-Filled Diwali Celebrations
Away from the hustle-bustle, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas brought in their first Diwali post marriage in Cabo, Mexico with some candid celebrations. Later, Nick took to his Instagram page to share a romantic picture with his better-half from their quiet Diwali get-together.
Saif Ali Khan's La Familia Moment
This blockbuster picture of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan from their Diwali get-together at home went viral in no time on social media.
R Madhavan-Dia Mirza's RHTDM Reunion At Big B's Diwali Bash
Fans were in for an absolute delight when R Madhavan and Dia Mirza posed for a picture together at Sr. Bachchan's Diwali party last year. Is it giving you some major RHTDM vibes?
When Sara Got Goofy With Amrita Singh And Ibrahim Ali Khan
Before heading for Big B's annual Diwali bash, Sara Ali Khan did a quick photoshoot with her mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Khan. Their quirky pictures left the netizens mighty impressed.
