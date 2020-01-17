    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Flashback Friday To Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal Starring Saif Ali Khan And Deepika Padukone

      By
      |

      Imtiaz Ali just dropped the trailer for upcoming release, Love Aaj Kal starring, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The trailer will instantly remind you of the his 2009 release with the same title, Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

      While you are busy praising Imtiaz's new Love Aaj Kal, we thought this would be a good time to take a look back at the original classic release.

      love aaj kal

      The songs of the original film can be heard once again in 2020 release, but charm is missing. After watching the Kartik Aaryan starrer trailer, you are bound to miss the rawness of the old one.

      The original rom-com told the story of two different generations. Saif's character Jai who is known to make mockery of love meets Veer, played by Rishi Kapoor who believed in love and still does. In an attempt to convince Saif, that love exists Rish shares his own love story that helps Jai find his lost love once again.

      Saif Ali Khan playing as young Rishi Kapoor and his own modern character was astonishing for the crowd at the time, and majority were charmed by both the performance. Another aspect that makes the film a classic is the music that is still quite famous and Saif's chemistry with Deepika Padukone. Take a look:

      The film had received positive response at the Box office from critics and audience alike. Love Aaj Kal was also remade in Tollywood, titled as Teen Maar in 2011, starring Pawan Kalyan, Trisha Krishnan, and Kriti Kharbanda.

      The 2020 release, also directed by Imtiaz, tells a new story of two couple separated by time. While one takes place n 1990s another occurs in 2020. Both star Kartik Aaryan with different female leads, Arushi and Sara. The film is set to hit theatres on 14th February 2020.

      Kangana Ranaut's Starrer Thalaivi New Teaser Introduces Arvind Swami As MGR

      Priyanka Chopra Returns With J Sisters For 'What A Man Gotta Do' Video By Jonas Brothers

      Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 14:38 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue