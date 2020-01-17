Flashback Friday To Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal Starring Saif Ali Khan And Deepika Padukone

Imtiaz Ali just dropped the trailer for upcoming release, Love Aaj Kal starring, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The trailer will instantly remind you of the his 2009 release with the same title, Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

While you are busy praising Imtiaz's new Love Aaj Kal, we thought this would be a good time to take a look back at the original classic release.

The songs of the original film can be heard once again in 2020 release, but charm is missing. After watching the Kartik Aaryan starrer trailer, you are bound to miss the rawness of the old one.

The original rom-com told the story of two different generations. Saif's character Jai who is known to make mockery of love meets Veer, played by Rishi Kapoor who believed in love and still does. In an attempt to convince Saif, that love exists Rish shares his own love story that helps Jai find his lost love once again.

Saif Ali Khan playing as young Rishi Kapoor and his own modern character was astonishing for the crowd at the time, and majority were charmed by both the performance. Another aspect that makes the film a classic is the music that is still quite famous and Saif's chemistry with Deepika Padukone. Take a look:

The film had received positive response at the Box office from critics and audience alike. Love Aaj Kal was also remade in Tollywood, titled as Teen Maar in 2011, starring Pawan Kalyan, Trisha Krishnan, and Kriti Kharbanda.

The 2020 release, also directed by Imtiaz, tells a new story of two couple separated by time. While one takes place n 1990s another occurs in 2020. Both star Kartik Aaryan with different female leads, Arushi and Sara. The film is set to hit theatres on 14th February 2020.

