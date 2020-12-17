From Love Aaj Kal To Sadak 2, Check Out The Most Trolled Movies Of 2020

Sadak 2

No film in 2020 received flak like Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2. From boycotting the film even before its release, to making the trailer most disliked trailer of Bollywood, netizens left no stone unturned to express their anger against the film as well as its maker- Mahesh Bhatt.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Apart from Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also received flak from netizens. The only person, who was applauded from the star cast was Pankaj Tripathi, who played Janhvi's on-screen father. The film was criticised majorly because of Janhvi's acting. There were several memes on her expressionless face, and netizens just couldn't stop trolling the young actress for the same.

Laxmii

Just like Sadak 2 and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Akshay Kumar also had to ditch theatrical release and choose an OTT platform for Laxmii. While Laxmii performed exceptionally well on Disney+ Hotstar, the film was trolled mercilessly on social media. From calling out the film's plot to mocking Akshay's act, netizens just went overboard, criticising the film.

Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Love Aaj Kal was released before the novel Coronavirus pandemic hit the nation. However, audiences came out of the theatres all disappointed, and Sara became the new target of trolls. There were numerous memes on Sara's bad performance, making the rounds on social media for a long time.

Are we missing any movie, which you think deserves to be on the list? Tell us in the comments section below.