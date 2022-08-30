Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Song Of The Day: Sadda Dil Vi Tu Ga Ga Ganpati From ABCD Will Make You Groove

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious celebrations of the year. Bollywood has also been celebrating the festival through music in its films.

Today's song is the best fix if you are missing colourful processions, massive Ganpati idols and beat popping music. 'Sadda Dil Vi Tu Ga Ga Ganpati' from the Bollywood film Any Body Can Dance will make you move to the rhythm and the music. The song celebrates every aspect of the festival including the Lord Ganesha, bringing people together and also the infamous Ganpati dance, which essentially proves that 'anybody can dance'.

Be it the music by Sachin Jigar or the lyrics by Mayur Puri, the song encompasses the spirit of the festival and is still one of the most beloved songs from the film. Sung by Hard Kaur, the lyrics of the song are bound to give your chills with the thumping dhols in the background. Some lyrics of the song praise not only the God, but also the kind and big-hearted people who follow him, like, "Aa aa aa aaya dekho aaya Bappa Moria; Na na na naachoon main nachaye Bappa Moria. Tere hi bande, hain sabse change."

'Sadda Dil Vi Tu Ga Ga Ga Ganpati' features a huge ensemble of the cast including Prabhu Deva, Ganesh Acharya, Salman Yusuff Khan, Dharmesh Yelande, Noorin Sha, Lauren GottliebThe song has been a fan favourite for performances and has crossed over 6.5 million views since its release in 2013.

