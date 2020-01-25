Gul Makai: Everything You Need To Know About Malala Yousafzai For Upcoming Biopic

Directed by Amjad Khan, Gul Makai is based on the life of Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. She is also known as the Most Famous teenager of the decade ended in 2019, as stated by the UN. Amjad Khan himself is aware of the life of a social activist as he too is known as the Goodwill Ambassador of IIMSAM, an intergovernmental institution mandated by the United Nations to fight malnutrition across the world.

Malala Yousafzai's name first came to light in the mid-2000s. Malala's blog written under the pen name, Gul Makai, at the age of 11, was published on BBC Urdu. Malala talked about her desire to continue gaining an education and her wish for other girls to be educated as well. The blog also shared insight about lives under the Taliban's rule.

Born in 1997, Malala was educated by her father, who ran a girls school in their town Swat Valley. After having to quit school in 2008 under the Taliban's rule, Malala began speaking publicly about girl's right to education.

In 2012, Malala was attacked by a masked gunman and shot in the head. Quotes from her books and websites suggest, she woke up 10 days later in Birmingham, England. After months of surgeries and rehabilitation, she chose to stay in the UK with her family. She says "It was then I knew I had a choice: I could live a quiet life or I could make the most of this new life I had been given. I determined to continue my fight until every girl could go to school."

Doctors that operated on Malala had been shocked and were convinced it was a miracle when she woke up in 10 days time. Malala after being shot in the head point-blank had also become septic and the chances of her survival were low. In spite of the risk, she was then moved to the UK after an eight-hour flight and two doctors treating her in transit.

While staying in the Uk, in 2014, with the help of her father she established the Malala Fund. And in recognition of her work, she was honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize in December 2014 and became the youngest-ever Nobel laureate.

Gul Makai, aka Malala Yousafzai, has since become the voice for Girl's right to education all around the world. The Malala Fund also helps girls who are fighting poverty, wars, child marriage and gender discrimination. Currently residing in UK, Malala is receiving education in Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the University of Oxford.

She has authored several books over the years including, Malala: My Story of Standing Up for Girls' Rights, We Are Displaced and Malala's Magic Pencil, and also had a documentary based on her experiences, He Named Me Malala (2015).

Gul Makai is set to showcase the struggles that Malala faced before she became a well-known name and her life after she found the means to begin the fight for every girl child's right. Starring Reem Shaikh in the title role, the film will also see Atul Kulkarni, Divya Dutta, Arif Zakaria, Mukesh Rishi, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Gul Makai is set to hit theatres on January 31st, 2020.

