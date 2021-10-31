Halloween 2021: We Dare You To Watch These Bollywood Films Alone At Night!

Raat

If you thought cats are cute then we bet you will change your mind after watching one of Ram Gopal Varma's scariest films Raat. From haunted houses, gruesome killings, creepy cats to dramatic exorcism, the film ticks all boxes when it comes to a typical Indian horror flick! The film has plenty of jump-scares to keep you on the edge of your seat. And how can we forget Revathy's haunting eyes! We are sure that you will sleep with lights on in your room after watching this movie.

Bhoot

Another gem from Ram Gopal Varma's stable; this one starred Urmila Matondkar in a never-seen before avatar. The scene where Urmila's character Swati gets possessed is hands down, one of the most scariest scenes in Bollywood.

Raaz

This Dino Morea-Bipasha Basu starrer is inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer's What Lies Beneath. But, the makers did a good job when it comes to adapting it for the Indian audience. A chilly hill station, a mysterious lady, an affair, some mumbo-jumbo and blockbuster songs. Let's not forget that Raaz brought back the trend of horror films in Bollywood.

Stree

If you like your chills with some dose of 'ha-ha' moments then, Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's Stree is our pick for you! With impressive performances by the cast in this spine-tingling film, this one delivers the laughs and scares on point. No wonder, the film turned out to be a money-spiner at the box office. 'O Stree (and purush too), yeh film zaroor dekhna'.

Purani Haveli

This one is for Ramsay Brothers' fans out there! Long before the Bhatts, we had this trio who dominated the horror universe with their B-grade films which were heavy on horror, gore and sleaze. Purani Haveli is one of them. If you love watching old-school horror then this one is for you!

13B

Vikram Kumar's innovative story-telling in R Madhavan's 13B keeps your eyes glued to the screen. A serial killer, eerie premonitions and a TV set, 13 B has all the ingredients that makes it a perfect spooky watch.

Ragini MMS

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor gave us cold frights with her erotic paranormal thriller, Ragini MMS. Loosely inspired by the American supernatural horror Paranormal Activity, she relied on a bunch of fresh faces and risky story-telling and her efforts paid off!

1920

Despite its set of flaws, Vikram Bhatt's 1920 starring Rajneish Duggal and Adah Sharma succeeds in sending shivers down your spine especially in the portions where the latter's character gets possessed.

Mahal

For those who are suckers for old classics, Ashok Kumar-Meena Kumar's Madhubala's Mahal would make for a perfect Halloween watch for you! Touted to be India's first horror film, this Kamal Amrohi directorial is a must-watch for the filmmaker's magical touch, Madhubala's captivating performance and the famous song 'Aayega Aanewala.'