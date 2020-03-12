Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: How The Superstar Won Every 'Baazi' In Films With His Dedication!

'Papa Kehate Hain Bada Nam Karega, Beta Hamara Aisa Kam Karega,' when a young Aamir Khan lip-synced to these words in his debut film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, little did anyone anticipate that the debutante would eventually turn out to become one of the biggest superstars of the country.

Born to Tahir Hussain and Zeenat Hussain on March 14, 1965, Aamir took his first step in the film industry as a child artist at the age of eight in Yaadon Ki Baaraat. After assisting his uncle on two movies, he finally bagged his first film as the male lead in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The film was a huge success and a star in making was born.

Talking about Aamir's early years, his elder cousin Mansoor revealed, "As a small child, Aamir was completely different. He was shy and very quiet. I got to know later that he wanted to act. But, in our younger years as a person, it was hard to fathom what was inside him because he was very timid. Maybe, that was one of my main concerns when I was shooting with him. I wondered how a shy person like him would open up in front of the camera. It took him many years to fully open up."

Recalling the first time he used make-up, Aamir told Kabir Bedi on Director's Cut, "I really found it very funny. I think they used pancake. It was wet and it felt strange. I still remember the smell of it."

In a career spanning over three decades, the superstar dabbled with various genres ranging from romance, comedy to thriller and gave us some of the biggest blockbusters which minted gold at the box office.

Over a period of time, the star has earned the moniker of 'Mr Perfectionist' for his passionate dedication when it comes to transforming into his reel version. On his 55th birthday today, we share some interesting trivia about him.

When Aamir Khan Didn't Bathed For 12 Days! For the climax scene of Ghulam, which was shot over 10-12 days, the superstar refused to take a bath for those days to maintain the accuracy and consistency of the look on his face. Here's Why Aamir Took Notes During Filming Rangeela In one of his interviews, Ram Gopal Varma shared, "When we collaborated on Rangeela, Aamir would constantly seek feedback from people he trusted. He would then take notes with a pad and pen and ask me to act on the inputs.That's how I learnt the value of test-runs & random feedback from him." Aamir Khan & Dedication Go Hand-in-hand It took seven years for director John Matthew Matthan to work on the research, production and post production of Sarfarosh starting from 1992 to its release in 1999. During the pre-production period, Aamir spent a lot of time with the Mumbai police personnels to understand the depth of their emotions to adopt their style of talking and mannerisms. When A Teetotaller Aamir Gulped Down An Entire Bottle Of Vodka To Shoot A Drinking Scene For Raja Hindustan Later in the making of the film, the actor confessed, "I did not do that because of my commitment. It was because of my lack of experience. I was not confident about performing the scene. For me, a drunk scene is tricky because you should not come across as fake. So, it was my diffidence as an actor that I wouldn't be able to perform the scene realistically that made me need the physical help of alcohol so that my physicality was taken care of." Aamir Missed Death By A Whisker While Shooting The Iconic Train Scene In Ghulam Sharing details about this goosebumps-inducing sequence, Vikram Bhatt revealed in one of his old interviews, "I was hugely oppose to it but Aamir said, 'Arey main kar loonga and it won't be a problem' and then I said 'Okay chalo fine', and then what happened that, the train came faster than Aamir expected and he missed the train by only a second because in the edit we could see he has missed the train by 24 frames. Aamir has still got those 24 frames with him. He wanted to keep it as a memory, as a souvenir. So he still got those 24 frames with him." Later, Aamir told India Today in 1998, "It was very foolish of me. But sometimes, you get swayed by your feelings to achieve a great shot." How Aamir's Prank Found Its Way Into Ishq! His co-star Juhi Chawla shared, "Aamir played so many pranks with his co-stars on the sets of Ishq, that one of his pranks was actually incorporated in the film's script. It was the famous knife prank where he does 'dheenchu dheenchu'.

