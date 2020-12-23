Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: A Look At Some Of His Most 'Jhakaas' Performances In Bollywood Films

"Maska hai maska...bole toh ekdum jhakaas." This dialogue from Anil Kapoor's 1985 film Yudh perfectly sums up his journey in the Hindi film industry. In a career spanning over four decades, the actor has dabbled with different genres and passed with flying colors. It seems like the man just refuses to age. Known to be one of the fittest stars in Bollywood, Anil has redefined fitness goals for every generation. In fact, he can give any young actor a run for their money.

"I guess it's not about energy, rather about the love for what I do. I believe in staying positive and not getting bored. You must remain grateful for your family, friends, work... and then everything falls into place," Anil had spilled the secret behind his inexhaustible zest in an interview with Filmfare.

In another interview, the senior actor had opened up about how he had bagged his Hindi debut Woh Saat Din.

"I was not getting any work in Mumbai as an actor - besides bit roles. I thought I was cut out for bigger things. So I said, let me start helping out my brother [Boney] with production in Chennai. He was taking over dad's work in Hum Paanch. Being the eldest, he was looking after finance, while I did all the odd jobs. I would also stand-in for actors while the scenes were being set up. Bapu saab was the director. I would show him how good I could give a shot. He would observe. That's when he offered me the Telugu film Vamsa Vruksham. And then he directed my first Hindi film as lead, Woh Saat Din, with the script written by K Bhagyaraj," Anil had told Mid-day.

From Woh Saat Din (1983) to Malang (2020), Anil Kapoor has charmed us with many power-packed performances in his career. As the dashing star turns 64 today (December 24, 2020), we bring you a list of some of his best work which is a must-watch for every cinephile.

Woh Saat Din Anil Kapoor stepped into the Hindi film industry with Bapu's Woh Saat Din which was a remake of the 1981 Tamil film Antha Ezhu Naatkal. The actor grabbed everyone's attention with his poignant portrayal of an aspiring singer Prem, whose love interest (played by Padmini Kolhapure) gets married to another man. Mashaal This Yash Chopra directorial had Anil Kapoor sharing screen space with acting stalwart Dilip Kumar and boy, it proved to be a turning point in his career. The actor even picked up the Filmfare Award for the Best Supporting Actor for his role of a vagabond named Raja. Mere Jung Anil Kapoor's character Arun Verma locked horns with JD Thukral (Amrish Puri) in the courtroom, and the result was a powerful film high on drama and emotions! And who can forget the highly popular song 'Zindagi Har Kadam'? Mr India Long before Hrithik Roshan's Krrish, you had Anil Kapoor enthralling us with his invisibility watch in his vigilante film Mr India. The sci-fi fantasy is a must-watch for Anil Kapoor-Sridevi's enticing chemistry and late actor Amrish Puri's 'Mogambo' act. Tezaab While the nation went berserk over Madhuri Dixit's Mohini going 'ek do teen', Anil Kapoor also quietly stole hearts with his impressive performance as Munna in N. Chandra's Tezaab. Ram Lakhan The audience clapped and cheered every time Anil Kapoor went 'My name is Lakhan' in this Subhash Ghai directorial. Kapoor's camaraderie with his co-star Jackie Shroff also left everyone quite impressed. Parinda Vidhu Vinod Chopra's critically-acclaimed film Parinda had Anil Kapoor essaying the role of Jackie Shroff's younger brother who joins the world of crime to avenge his friend's death. Anil's performance in this gangster film was well-received by the audience. Pukar Anil Kapoor played the role of an army officer who falls victim to a conspiracy, aided by his close friend (Madhuri Dixit) after he breaks her heart. Kapoor's portrayal of a fallen hero got him the first National Award of his career. Nayak Anil Kapoor packed a punch in this political action thriller which has a cult following of its own. As a ambitious TV reporter who accepts the Chief Minister's challenge to run the state for a day, the actor delivered an earnest performance. Welcome Anil Kapoor tickled our funny bone with his role of a thug gangster Majnu bhai in Anees Bazmi's 2007 comedy film Welcome. Well, we just can't get enough of this entertainer!

