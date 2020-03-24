Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: These Pictures Prove That The Actor Is A Super Dad In Real Life

Like Father, Like Son

Emraan and Ayaan are seen striking a similar pose in this snap and it makes for such a cute moment!

Standing Tall

When Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 4, the actor took up the pen and wrote a book titled 'The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer', which revolved around his career, Ayaan's birth and the little one's struggle with cancer.

Five years later when Ayaan was declared cancer-free, the actor shared a heartfelt note that read, "Today, 5 years after his diagnosis Ayaan has been declared cancer free. It has been quite a journey. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes. Love and prayers for all the cancer fighters out there, hope and belief goes a long way. You can WIN this battle !!! #thekissoflife."

Will Ayaan Follow His Father's Footsteps?

In a recent interview, Emraan said, "Ayaan has not seen any of my films. I don't wish to show them to him. (Laughs) All my films are censored as he's just nine. When he turns 13, I'll show him Bard Of Blood. Ayaan wants to become an actor. The atmosphere around him is such. But for now, he has to study, enjoy life and experience it. When he turns 20, he will understand things better. Most probably cinema will be different then. He may even change his mind. But yes, he has to keep a back-up plan ready. Life is unpredictable here. I did not have a back-up plan. That's a terrifying thought. Thankfully, things turned out good for me."

The Cutest Photo On The Internet Today

We came across this throwback picture where Emraan is seen holding baby Ayaan in his arms. Now, that's what we call a priceless moment!