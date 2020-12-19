Happy Birthday Govinda: The Pop-Culture Icon Who Is Every 90s' Kids' 'Hero No.1'

Govinda's Big Break

During his struggling days in Mumbai, Govinda had made a video of himself acting, dancing and fighting which he could show the producers and directors when he visited them to ask for work. ''My mamaji (Anand Singh) was preparing to make a film at the time which required a more matured hero. So, while I showed my video to everyone, I didn't show it to him. But, he accidentally saw my video and changed the entire story, cast and started working on a film to launch me. Finally, he signed me for Tan-Badan and it became my first film,'' Govinda had opened up about landing his first big break.

However, Ilzaam released before Tan-Badan, and got credited as Govinda's debut film in 1986. Who knew back then that this 'Virar Ka Chokra' would go on to become one of the biggest superstars of the 90s!

The 'No.1' Jodi

Govinda and David Dhawan first teamed up for Taaqatwar in 1998 and went on to do 17 films together; majority of them being commercial success at the box office. It would be apt to say that no other director channelled Govinda's comic timing as effectively as Dhawan. Their films like Aankhen, Coolie No.1, Hero No.1, Raja Babu, Deewana Mastana and others leave us in splits even today.

Dancing Prodigy

There is Bollywood dancing and then, there is a Govinda style of dancing! From pelvic thrust somersault, hip shakes to dodgy dance moves, the actor is responsible for teaching an entire generation how to dance like no one cares a damn! So, you don't call it a night at a party until you shake a leg to 'Kisi disco mein jaayein' or 'Husn hai suhana'.

Swag On Point

Long before Ranveer Singh, you had Govinda who could pull off even the most wackiest outfit like a pro! He wore eye-popping, garish colors with panache. Well, only Chi Chi bhaiyya could make colored trousers and floral shirts look cool! No wonder, we nodded our heads in agreement when the actor said, 'Mera pant bhi sexy'.