Happy Birthday Govinda: The Pop-Culture Icon Who Is Every 90s' Kids' 'Hero No.1'
From Ranveer Singh to Varun Dhawan, the young crop of actors idolize this Bollywood actor who made everyone go 'Sona kitna sona hai' over him! He is the ultimate king of swag whose terrific comic timing and impeccable dancing skills made him 'Hero No.1' in the 90s. His chartbuster songs are a rage even today.
We are talking about Govinda who turns 57 today (December 21, 2020).
Govinda's Big Break
During his struggling days in Mumbai, Govinda had made a video of himself acting, dancing and fighting which he could show the producers and directors when he visited them to ask for work. ''My mamaji (Anand Singh) was preparing to make a film at the time which required a more matured hero. So, while I showed my video to everyone, I didn't show it to him. But, he accidentally saw my video and changed the entire story, cast and started working on a film to launch me. Finally, he signed me for Tan-Badan and it became my first film,'' Govinda had opened up about landing his first big break.
However, Ilzaam released before Tan-Badan, and got credited as Govinda's debut film in 1986. Who knew back then that this 'Virar Ka Chokra' would go on to become one of the biggest superstars of the 90s!
The 'No.1' Jodi
Govinda and David Dhawan first teamed up for Taaqatwar in 1998 and went on to do 17 films together; majority of them being commercial success at the box office. It would be apt to say that no other director channelled Govinda's comic timing as effectively as Dhawan. Their films like Aankhen, Coolie No.1, Hero No.1, Raja Babu, Deewana Mastana and others leave us in splits even today.
Dancing Prodigy
There is Bollywood dancing and then, there is a Govinda style of dancing! From pelvic thrust somersault, hip shakes to dodgy dance moves, the actor is responsible for teaching an entire generation how to dance like no one cares a damn! So, you don't call it a night at a party until you shake a leg to 'Kisi disco mein jaayein' or 'Husn hai suhana'.
Swag On Point
Long before Ranveer Singh, you had Govinda who could pull off even the most wackiest outfit like a pro! He wore eye-popping, garish colors with panache. Well, only Chi Chi bhaiyya could make colored trousers and floral shirts look cool! No wonder, we nodded our heads in agreement when the actor said, 'Mera pant bhi sexy'.
While Govinda was a darling with the masses in the 90s, his films failed to soar high in the new millennium. The actor faced stiff competition from the three Khans- Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others. He turned down films like Devdas, Taal and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which went out to become huge hits.
Post his brief stint in politics, Govinda returned back to films, but the scenario in the Hindi film industry had changed by then. Barring Partner and Bhagam Bhaag, none of his movies worked its charm on the audience.
Despite this dive down, we believe that Govinda still has a lot more to offer as an actor! Till then, we can go back to binge-watching on his 'No.1' films and setting the dance floor on fire by grooving to some of his most popular songs!
