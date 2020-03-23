    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: 4 Things That Make Her The 'Queen Of Bollywood'

      By
      |

      Love her or hate her, but you simply cannot ignore her. We are talking about the bold and beautiful Kangana Ranaut. Padma Shri awardee and a receipt of three National Awards, the actress regularly hits the headlines for her fearless and frank speaking. In an industry where actors choose to hide behind sugar-coated words, Kangana is a 'breath of fresh air' who doesn't fear to call 'a spade a spade'. She always pushes boundaries, tests waters and comes out stronger in every battle of hers.

      On Kangana Ranaut's 33rd birthday today, we give you 4 reasons why the diva is the 'Queen Of Bollywood'.

      Impeccable Acting Skills

      Impeccable Acting Skills

      The actress made a promising debut with Anurag Basu's Gangster in 2006. But, it was Madhur Bhandarkar's 2008 film Fashion, where Kangana's portrayal of a substance abusing supermodel struggling to cope with her foundering career, brought her in limelight. She took one more winning shot with Aanand L. Rai's Tanu Weds Manu in 2011. Vikas Bahl's Queen cemented her position in the film industry as one of the top leading actresses and since then, there's no looking back for her.

      Her Holds No Barred Attitude

      Her Holds No Barred Attitude

      The actress has always been bold and loud about her struggles. Not the one to mince her words, the beauty from Shimla doesn't believe in being diplomatic and always speaks her hearts out, even if it's against the heavyweight champions from the industry.

      Kangana Is An Epitome Of Beauty

      Kangana Is An Epitome Of Beauty

      Be it edgy, chic or traditional fashion, Kangana's sense of style is always on point. Just like her films, the pretty actress doesn't fear to experiment with her looks too, which ultimately inspires us to channel our inner fashionista.

      Heart Of Gold

      Heart Of Gold

      The actress has always been an ardent supporter of environmental and social causes in real life. From pledging her support to 'Cauvery Calling', a social campaign which works on revitalizing rivers and increasing forest covers to encouraging local weavers and craftsmen, Kangana has always been a front-runner when it comes to lending voice to social causes.

      EXCLUSIVE: I Love Kangana Ranaut, Says Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra

      Kangana Ranaut: 'There Should Be Memorials On The Names Of Girls Who Are Rape Victims'

      Read more about: kangana ranaut birthday bollywood
      Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 10:03 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 23, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X