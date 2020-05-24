Happy Birthday Karan Johar: 5 Rare Pictures Shared By The Filmmaker That Are Pure Gold

Karan Johar's HBD Wish For SRK

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan have been synonymous since KJo's directorial debut in 1998 with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. They later went on to work on a number of blockbusters and Karan was also seen as SRK's co-star in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

While wishing a happy birthday to his age-old friend, Karan Johar in 2019 shared several rare pictures with the actor from their film sets.

However, the caption stole the show, he wrote: "Happy birthday Bhai @iamsrk.... Am not sure words are the best way to describe certain relationships...specially those that have such powerful silences...you have always been such a tremendous influence in my life! Like the best preacher teacher I have had the honour of calling my family...my journey with you will always be the best phase of my career and life and there is still so much more to come...thank you for being you...thank you for always being there for mom and me and now our little ones...thank you for being my fathers best friend and my older brother for life!!! I love you more than you will ever know."

Yash Johar With Other Bollywood Biggies

Karan often treats his fans to old pictures from his archives. The director in June 2019, shared a Flashback Friday special for his fans featuring his late father with then Bollywood A-listers.

The black and white picture showed Yash Johar with Raj Kapoor, Sadhana, Anand Bakshi, RK Nayyar and Rajendra Kumar.

Karan Johar Takes A Jib At Himself

Karan shared this throwback earlier this year in March, making fun of himself. In the post, he joked about why SRK can be seen sweating in the picture.

He captioned the post as, "I think bhai @iamsrk is sweating thinking of how to break the news to me that I need to hit a treadmill! #throwbacksaturday ! Meanwhile, my expression is a result of discomfort from overeating!"

The Johars

The filmmaker shared a rare picture of himself with late father Yash Johar back in Jun 2018. In the caption, he remembered his father and said that he is always in his morning prayer.

The caption read, "He taught me the strength of goodness... .the overemphasis on success and even the positives of failure.... I miss seeing him but I talk to him everyday! He is my morning prayer."

Another SRK Special

After making fun of his acting chops on various occasion, Karan in this post also called himself an out-of-sync dancer.

The picture shows SRK and Karan dancing at actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's sangeet, KJo captioned the post as, "Throwback to @sanjaykapoor2500 and @maheepkapoor ‘s sangeet! The superstar shakes a leg and don't miss the out of sync background dancer! #throwbacktuesday."