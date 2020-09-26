Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar: 4 Old Hindi Songs By The Nightingale Which Are Spellbinding

Lag Ja Gale

This one is a classic. It is soothing and absolutely beautiful. Lag Ja gale is a romantic song that Lata crooned her heart out for. The song is from the 1964 movie Woh Kaun Thi, which starred Manoj Kumar, Sadhana and Helen. Its melody was composed by Madan Mohan. Raja Mehdi Ali Khan added touching meaning with the lyrics, which mean, ‘Come, hug me one more time, this lovely night may not come again'.

Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya

As far as famous songs go, this particular song has a spot in the Hindi cinema hall of fame. Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya is from Mughal-e-Asam (1960). The song has been picturised on star actress Madhubala, who matches Lata's graceful voice with her dance. Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya was written by Shakeel Badayuni and composed by Naushad.

Chalte Chalte

If we are talking about music, we cannot miss to mention the 1972 film Pakeezah as it boasted of a glorious album. Among them, Chalte Chalte is truly timeless. Lata's voice is spellbinding in this one. The score was jointly put together by Ghulam Mohammed and Naushad Ali. It happened to be the last album that Ghulam worked on as he died during the making of the film.

Aayega Aanewala

At a very young age, Lata began to deliver hit songs. Aayega Aanewala was among her first hits. Just 20, Lata captured the imagination of audiences and listeners with this beautiful song from the 1949 film Mahal. It could be said that Mahal established Lata as a playback singer. Aayega Aanewala was composed by Khemchand Prakash.

Hindi cinema wouldn't have been the same without the nightingale.