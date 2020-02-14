    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Happy Birthday Madhubala! A Rare Interview That Reveals Many Side Of The Beauty Queen

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Today (February 14) is the birthday of the most beautiful actress that Hindi film industry has ever seen! Yes, we are talking about none other than Madhubala, who was born as Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi in 1933. In fact, it wouldn't be incorrect to call her the 'Marilyn Monroe' of India. The actress breathed her last in 1969 at the age of 36.

      On the special eve of Madhubala's 87th birth anniversary, we have brought you a rare interview of Madhubala, wherein the actress had spoken about her 'strange' life, when she was the top actress of her own time.

      m

      Speaking about her life, Madhubala had said, "Mine is a strange life. When I leave the house in the morning, my little sisters are still in bed. When I come home late in the evening, they are either out for a walk or busy with their homework. By the time they are through, I have to be in bed to be able to get up early the next morning. You know, I hardly see enough of my family."

      "People tell me I ought to get married. But I am too busy right now, too much in love with my work."

      Imtiaz Ali Planning To Make A Biopic Based On Madhubala's Life?

      In the same interview, Madhubala had also said that she is very much like her father in the most respects. "Like him, I am extremely independent. I want to do each and everything by myself. When I think of large homes with servants twice the number of members of the family, I always say to myself that I'll have just a small home which I can keep and look after by myself."

      You would be surprised to know that off-screen, Madhubala never used to wear any kind of jewellery. She had explained, "I consider it a waste of money; and that's a sin when so many people in the world have not the means to buy a meal."

      Read more about: madhubala
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X