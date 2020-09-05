Happy Birthday Radhika Apte: We Can't Stop Gushing Over Her Childhood Pictures That Are So Cute

Radhika With Her Grandmother

On August 12, 2020, Radhika shared her super cute picture with her grandmother and captioned it as, "Today my dearest grandmother would have been a 100 years old! And it's a serendipity that this year my 35th birthday according to the tithi is on the same day! It's great to grow older thinking of her."

Going by the picture, one can vouch for the fact that even as a kid, Radhika was a poser.

Radhika With Her Daddy

About a couple of months ago, Radhika had shared this picture on her Instagram page and left her fans drooling over her cute expression. In the picture, Radhika is seen sitting on her daddy's lap along with a puppy, while striking a pose for the camera.

Radhika With Her Mommy

A candid picture of Radhika Apte as a kid having a gala time with her mommy dearest.

"My beautiful wonderful mummy.. I once came out of her tummy.. Enchanting smiles.. Her big loving eyes.. She's always young and the most yummy," wrote the Raat Akeli Hai actress while sharing this picture on her Instagram page.

Radhika With Her Brother

If this picture of little Radhika with her brother doesn't leave you in awe of her, we don't know what will. Going by all the childhood pictures of Radhika, one can assume that she was raised by a loving family hence, all of her pictures emit love and affection.

FilmiBeat wishes Radhika a very happy birthday. May you shine brighter!