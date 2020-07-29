Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: 5 Best Films Of Bollywood's Original Bad Boy With A Heart Of Gold

Rocky

Rocky released in 1981 and was Sanjay Dutt's debut film alongside Tina Munim. The revenge drama is best known for songs like 'Rocky Mera Naam' and 'Aa Dekhe Zara'. The film launched Sanjay Dutt's career and focused on showcasing his fighting and dancing skills. It follows an adopted kid Rocky, who on finding out his true identity, begins a search for his family. After finding out the truth about his father's death, he sets out to avenge his father's murder.

Naam

Naam directed by Mahesh Bhatt, addressed the hard life of immigrant workers in the Gulf. The film released in 1989, went on to make Sanjay Dutt a star. Once again he was seen playing the wayward son of a good family who always got into trouble. After moving to gulf to make some money, he finds out that he has used a fraudulent visa and has to work under a dreaded gangster Rana (Paresh Rawal) in order to continue to live in the Gulf, which leads him to a life of crime.

Sadak

Sadak which is also getting a sequel, stars the original couple Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Sadak released 1991 and is one of the most appreciated films in the actor's career. Not only was the film known for its songs but also the story, and Sanjay Dutt's performance as a realistic man fighting his own demons. In the film, he plays a taxi driver who falls in love with a prostitute and fights her pimp and the system to rescue her.

Khal Nayak

Baba's notorious image on the screen was taken to next level with Khal Nayak. Even after being cast as the bad guy in the film, Sanjay Dutt's performance was so good that the director Subhash Ghai, had decided to turn him into the hero of the story. The classic cop vs bad guy drama has the twist of a modern take on Ramayana's story. Other than Sanjay Dutt's performance, the film is also known for the controversial song 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai', picturised on Madhuri Dixit.

Vaastav

Sanjay Dutt, left no stone unturned for this film and shocked everything with his performance, despite hitting a low phase in his life and career. The film follows a misguided youth who turns into a don. Raghu enters Mumbai's mafia world after his friend accidentally kills a local gangster's brother. Over the years he becomes Raghu Bhai, a dreadful killer for hire. Vaastav is one of the must-watch films in Sanjay Dutt's career and the end will leave you heartbroken.