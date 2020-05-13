Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: 5 Quotes By The Actress Which Are Life Lessons For Everyone!

'You' Is The Magic Word

"The harder you work, the more you can do, and the harder you work the higher you rise. So you don't need anybody to tell you what you can do and what you can't do, because you are the reason that things started happening."

Never Regret Your Past

"I wouldn't be where I am if it wasn't for my past. Have I turned the page and moved on in life? Yes, I have, but I wouldn't have this popularity without that past. If I had come in as a new girl, who hadn't done anything, I don't think I would have risen to fame like I have."

Never Give Up In Life

"When someone pushes you down, you must get up and stand on your own two feet, even if you are scared to do it. Only you can set limits to your success."

The Secret To Happiness

"I won't let anyone get to me. I won't let anyone-man or woman-take me down."

Small Things Matter

"It's not about waking up and saying, 'Today I am going to do it.' It is all about small decisions. You should be able to say to your boyfriend or husband that I am not washing the dishes tonight, you can do it. Little things add up to you becoming a stronger person like both my parents shared duties."