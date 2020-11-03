Happy Birthday Tabu: Did You Know She Worked With Dev Anand When She Was Just 14?

As the powerhouse of talent, actress Tabassum Fatima Hashmi aka Tabu turns 50 today (November 4, 2020), we dig up an old interview of hers, which she had given in 1997. While we all know that she made her Bollywood debut with Pehla Pehla Pyar in 1994, but grabbed eyeballs with her promising presence in Vijaypath, which also released in the same year and starred Ajay Devgn opposite her. However, do you know how Tabu got into acting?

In 1997, Tabu had spoken about her foray into Bollywood and said, "The first film I worked in was Dev Anand's Hum Naujawan. Then, I went back to school and college. After that, Shekhar (Kapur) got me Prem. That's how my career began."

If you're a true fan of Tabu, you must know that actress Shabana Azmi is her aunt.

Speaking of her family connection with the film industry, Tabu had shared, "See, my uncle was a cameraman and got a national award for his first film and his son, Sameer Arya, is also a cameraman. Then there's my aunt, Shabana (Azmi), and her parents- the thing is I've always had talented people around me, all of whom have encouraged me to do my best in whatever I was interested in."

In the same interview, Tabu has also opened up about her personality and confessed that she isn't a very social person. "I don't party. So I guess I have not made friends within the industry. Also, it's very difficult for me to make friends. I am happy the way I am," had shared Tabu.

Speaking of Tabu's work in the film industry in the last three decades, she has done every kind of film. Be it content-driven or commercial, Tabu always knows how to leave the audiences bewitched with her presence on the silver screen.

The best part about Tabu's work is that she has not only made her presence feel in Bollywood, but also in regional film industries including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali. Did we forget to mention Hollywood? Well, that too!

FilmiBeat wishes Tabu a very happy birthday and may she continue to bewitch her fans with her work.

