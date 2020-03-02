Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: When The Action Star Drew Whistles In Cinema Halls With His Dialogues!

It won't be wrong to call Tiger Shroff as India's answer to Bruce Lee! The youngster never fails to leave us in awe, every time he goes on his martial-arts spree on the big screen. That's not all! The actor also knows how to get all the eyes on him whenever he hits the dance floor. No wonder, that makes him a favourite with the kids as well.

But it's not just his action and dance moves. In his career spanning six years, the handsome hunk has always got some 'whistleworthy' dialogues to his credit. On his 30th birthday today, we bring you some of his most popular lines from his films.

Heropanti 'Kya karun yaar sabko aati nahi ... meri jaati nahi,' quipped Tiger Shroff to the goons in his debut film and sent the masses into a frenzy. Baaghi 'Itni jaldi kya hai ... abhi toh maine start kiya hain'. Tiger's favourite line from this Sabbir Khan directorial before going on a bone-breaking spree in this spree or flirting with his lady love played by Shraddha Kapoor. Baaghi 2 'Joh yeh tera torture hai ... woh mera warm-up hai.' Tiger Shroff as Ronnie knew how to send shivers down the bad guys' spine in this action entertainer. Student Of The Year 2 'Din tera tha...saal mera hoga' was one of the lines mouthed frequently by Tiger Shroff's character in this film. Sadly, the film's fate at the box office failed to stay true to these words.

Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Disha Patani And Ayesha Shroff Wish Him In The Cutest Way!

Heropanti 2 First Look: Tiger Shroff Returns As Stylish Action Hero; Release Date Out!