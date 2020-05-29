    For Quick Alerts
      Here’s Why Aamir Khan Lost Faith In Award Functions; Revealed The Reason Behind Disliking Them

      If you're a fan of Aamir Khan, you must know that Aamir Khan likes to attend anything but awards functions. We have got our hands on an old interview of the actor, wherein the actor had bluntly shared his views on award nights and had said that he has lost faith in them.

      While speaking to Rediff.com, Aamir Khan had said that awards don't mean much to him and further added, "I think it is very difficult to decide which actor is better than the other or which director is better than the other because you are comparing very different films. You are seeing five different actors as five different characters in five different films. Only when you see all of them in the same role can you decide which of them is better. It's a very subjective view."

      He further added, "Initially, though, I used to look upon them as a day when the entire film fraternity gets together to appreciate each other's work, to applaud the work of some of our colleagues. Till that time I was a regular participant in these programmes until I thought that they had some inconsistencies. So I lost faith in them as an organisation."

      While concluding the Lagaan actor had said that he chooses better scripts for his fans, not for the awards. "What matters to me is the reaction of my audience to my film and to my work," said Aamir.

      In his decades-long career, Aamir has given us many epic films including Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Rang De Basanti, Dangal, etc. Even though, Aamir doesn't work to please the critics, he's often touted as 'Mr Perfectionist' owing to his work.

      Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 22:18 [IST]
