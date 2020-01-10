Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Here Is A Look At The Krrish Star's Return In 2019
Born on January 10, 1974, Hrithik Roshan turns 46 today. The Bollywood superstar made a huge comeback in 2019 with films like WAR and Super 30. Both films had the biggest opening at the box office with steady growth in numbers, and they also received rave reviews from critics and fans alike.
The actor had been away from the limelight for a couple of years, having faced many controversies. But 2019 was Hrithik Roshan's year. He didn't just show his best onscreen but has also been enjoying his life off-screen. Here is a lookback at Hrithik Roshan's 2019:
Super 30
Hrithik Roshan after being away from the screen for a couple of years, surprised everyone with his role in Super 30. His performance and buzz for the film brought back the same craze for the actor since his early days in the industry.
The film went on to make Rs. 208.93 crore at the Box Office and also received tax-exempt in several states.
WAR
Even before the craze for Super 30 was over, Hrithik Roshan came out with the release of Yash Raj Films, WAR. It brought back Hrithik in his Hunk look alongside Tiger Shroff. The action thriller had fans screaming at the screens in awe, their chemistry and performances were praised by fans.
WAR, also broke several records on its opening day at the box office, for the actors, production house and the year 2019.
Personal Life
Hrithik has also been killing it off-screen. Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan have become the ideal parents, and are showing the world, how it's done right even after separation.
The two got divorced in 2014 after 14 years of marriage, and have two kids, Hridhaan and Hrithik. The unusual modern family is always seen vacationing together, Hrithik is often spotted at lunches with wife and her friends.
Collaborations
Hrithik Roshan has been making his presence felt with several collaborations in 2019. He has been aggressively promoting his clothing line, HRX and also collaborated with the health club, Cult.fit
He is often seen sharing workout videos on social media, in HRX clothing with the cult team, inspiring many fans to take on a healthy lifestyle.
Hrithik Roshan has been working on bringing back the Krrish franchise with a sequel. The actor last year announced he will start working with father Rakesh Roshan on the new sequel for the superhero story, titled as Krrish 4. Earlier the film was announced to be released in Christmas 2020.
