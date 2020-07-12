Independence Day 2020: 6 Web Series That Will Rekindle Your Passion For India

The Forgotten Army (Amazon Prime Video)

The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke Liye, released earlier this year and marked the debut of Bollywood's ace director Kabir Khan in the digital world. The series based on true events follows Netaji's Indian National Army. The story follows the incredible soldiers, men and women who came forward to fight for the country's independence. The show released on Amazon Prime Video, stars Sunny Kaushal, MK Raina, Sharvari Wagh and others.

The Test Case (ALTBalaji)

ALTBalaji's The Test Case, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and Vinay Waikul, stars Minrat Kaur as Captain Shikha Sharma. The series follows the first woman in a combat role in the army, who aims to serve the nation by excelling in the male-dominated military spectrum. The show also stars Juhi Chawla, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev and Anup Soni among others. The Test Case was one of the most appreciated OTT shows in 2017.

The Final Call (ZEE5)

Starring Arjun Rampal in the lead role, The Final Call is based on Priya Kumar's 2015 novel I Will Go with You: The Flight of a Lifetime. The suspense-packed ZEE5 show follows the passengers of a flight from Mumbai to Sydney, whose lives are put in danger after the captain decides to kill himself on board. The show also stars Javed Jaaferi, Sakshi Tanwar and Neeraj Kabi in lead roles.

The Family Man (Amazon Prime Video)

An Amazon Prime Original series, The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee has raised the bar for thrillers and comedies everywhere. The show follows an intelligence officer who juggles national duty and his life as a family man, without compromising his responsibilities in both the roles. We see Manoj Bajpayee deal with real-life events of a family man with low income and growing terrorism in the country.

Delhi Crime (Netflix)

The show recalls the spine-chilling crimes in Delhi and takes place in the aftermath of the 2012 gang rape. Delhi Crime follows DCP Chaya Verma played by Shefali Shah, as she investigates and cracks the case within two days. Written and directed by Richie Mehta, the first season was critically acclaimed and appreciated by the audience. It also stars Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang in lead roles.