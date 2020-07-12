Independence Day 2020: 6 Web Series That Will Rekindle Your Passion For India
It's time to gear up for upcoming Independence Day and with the lockdown still in place, you also have the time to binge-watch the best patriotic web series released by Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and Alt Balaji. We have brought you a list of the most action-packed thrillers, that will make your minds swell with pride. Indian screenwriters and directors have widely explored the genre of patriotism in movies, and since the development of streaming platforms, many gems have also emerged on OTT.
Here are some shows that will get you hyped up for Independence Day,
Bose: Dead/Alive (ALTBalaji)
Bose: Dead/Alive, is one of the best biographical series released on an OTT platform. The show is a historic period drama starring Rajkummar Rao as Subhash Chandra Bose. It is based on the book, India's Biggest Cover-up by activist Anuj Dhar and also stars Naveen Kasturia and Alexx O'Nellin in pivotal roles. Released in 2017, the ALTBalaji mini-series explores the speculations about Bose's death and revolves around situations that hint at his possible return.
The Forgotten Army (Amazon Prime Video)
The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke Liye, released earlier this year and marked the debut of Bollywood's ace director Kabir Khan in the digital world. The series based on true events follows Netaji's Indian National Army. The story follows the incredible soldiers, men and women who came forward to fight for the country's independence. The show released on Amazon Prime Video, stars Sunny Kaushal, MK Raina, Sharvari Wagh and others.
The Test Case (ALTBalaji)
ALTBalaji's The Test Case, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and Vinay Waikul, stars Minrat Kaur as Captain Shikha Sharma. The series follows the first woman in a combat role in the army, who aims to serve the nation by excelling in the male-dominated military spectrum. The show also stars Juhi Chawla, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev and Anup Soni among others. The Test Case was one of the most appreciated OTT shows in 2017.
The Final Call (ZEE5)
Starring Arjun Rampal in the lead role, The Final Call is based on Priya Kumar's 2015 novel I Will Go with You: The Flight of a Lifetime. The suspense-packed ZEE5 show follows the passengers of a flight from Mumbai to Sydney, whose lives are put in danger after the captain decides to kill himself on board. The show also stars Javed Jaaferi, Sakshi Tanwar and Neeraj Kabi in lead roles.
The Family Man (Amazon Prime Video)
An Amazon Prime Original series, The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee has raised the bar for thrillers and comedies everywhere. The show follows an intelligence officer who juggles national duty and his life as a family man, without compromising his responsibilities in both the roles. We see Manoj Bajpayee deal with real-life events of a family man with low income and growing terrorism in the country.
Delhi Crime (Netflix)
The show recalls the spine-chilling crimes in Delhi and takes place in the aftermath of the 2012 gang rape. Delhi Crime follows DCP Chaya Verma played by Shefali Shah, as she investigates and cracks the case within two days. Written and directed by Richie Mehta, the first season was critically acclaimed and appreciated by the audience. It also stars Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang in lead roles.
