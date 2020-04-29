Irrfan Khan Dies At 53: 5 Iconic Dialogues Of The Angrezi Medium Actor We Cannot Forget

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 due to colon infection. The Angrezi Medium actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai, after his health suddenly deteriorated. He was kept in the ICU.

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer and had gone through a tough time. He was away from Bollywood for a couple of years due to his cancer treatment in London. But, the actor took a break from his treatment and finished shooting his last film, Angrezi Medium.

Irrfan Khan's sudden demise has indeed shocked his fans as well as the entire film fraternity. After all, the 53-year-old actor was a true performer and has created magic on the big screen with his outstanding performances and solid dialogue delivery. The actor has done a lot of realistic films and was known for acting with his eyes.

Hence, as we remember Irrfan Khan, let's have a look at his iconic dialogues:

Paan Singh Tomar Paan Singh Tomar was indeed a special film for Irrfan Khan. The actor had won National Award for Best Actor for the film. The Tigmanshu Dhulia's film had many powerful dialogues, but the most impactful was - "Bihad Mein Baaghi Hote Hain, Dacait Milte Hain Parliament Main!" Life In A Metro The Anurag Basu's directorial venture was a path-breaking one in 2007. The film focused on how various people deal with situations in life, while living in a metropolitan city like Mumbai. His iconic dialogue from the film is most of the people's situation. In Life In A Metro, Irrfan says, "Yeh Sheher Humein Jitna Deta Hai, Usse Kahin Jyada Le Leta Hai!" Piku Irrfan Khan played a special role in Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Piku. The actor's portrayal of driver Rana Chaudhary has given us major life lessons. When Deepika Padukone's character, Piku expressed her opinion on the constipation problem of her dad, Bhashkor Banerjee played by Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan says, "Death Aur Shit Kisi Ko, Kahin Bhi, Kabhi Bhi Aa Sakti Hai." Madaari Directed by Nishikant Kamat, Madaari was a surprise of 2016. The Indian social thriller and Irrfan's performance was praised by all. His dialogue - "Tum Meri Duniya Chinoge, Main Tumhari Duniya Mein Ghus Jaunga" is still fresh in fans' mind. Kasoor Irrfan Khan played a lawyer in Vikram Bhatt's directorial venture Kasoor starring Aftab Shivdasani and Lisa Ray in the lead role. His dialogue - "Aadmi Jitna Bada Hota Hai, Uske Chupne Ki Jagah Utni Hi Kam Hoti Hai" will always be remembered.

Irrfan Khan's last film, Angrezi Medium also stars Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film was released ahead of nationwide lockdown.

