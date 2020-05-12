Irrfan Khan's 5 Precious Moments Shared By Actor's Son Babil On Instagram

Irrfan Khan With Wife Sutapa And Son Babil

Babil, a day after Mother's Day, shared a heartfelt post for his mother Sutapa Sikdar. He shared a picture with his mom and dad in the frame and wrote, "Long live the queen. Extended Mother's Day," he wrote. The three seem to be on a trip and are wearing warm clothes.

Irrfan Khan At Home With Pet Cat

Earlier, Babil posted a picture of the Maqbool actor at home, playing with their cat. The gallery also shared a clip of the cat licking Irrfan's hand. The caption read, "A Legend who shall stay in our hearts forever?"

A few days after Irrfan's passing Sutapa had penned a loving post for her late husband on her Instagram profile, she wrote, "I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It's a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve".

Irrfan Khan At NSD

Another one of Babil throwback gave a glimpse of Irrfan Khan during his days at the National School of Drama (NSD). The series of pictures in the post-show Irrfan at school and another one shows him practising for theatre.

Irrfan Khan During Family Vacation

He also shared a video from a family vacation, it showed Irrfan jumping into ice-cold water with others cheering for him. The comments section were filled with messages for the actor's family. Actor Vipin Sharma also commented on the post and shared an anecdote about Irrfan.

It read, "Irrfan loved swimming. We were together in Filmcity long ago during the shooting of Discovery of India. There was a small pond. Irrfan jumped right in and swam while I sat outside and chatted with him."

Irrfan Khan Enjoying Pani Puri

In another video, fans were able to see Irrfan Khan savour pani puri in a restaurant. Babil captioned the post as, "When you're on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri." The post has been viewed over 4 lakh times and fans are still posting comments remembering the actor.

One user said, "I can't express in words how personal it feels," and another added, "For a second mujhe laga jaise he is there. Kuch hua hi na ho."