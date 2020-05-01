Irrfan Khan Used To Listen To 'Lag Jaa Gale' Song During His Cancer Treatment!
In 2018, Irrfan Khan dropped a shocker when he revealed that he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called neuroendocrine tumour. The actor flew to London to undergo medical treatment for his ailment. While he was battling cancer, Irrfan even acted in Angrezi Medium and left everyone lauding his performance.
And then, on April 29, 2020, the nation woke up to the shocking news of his demise due to colon infection. The Indian cinema lost one of its shining stars! Amid all the condolences, actress Lisa Ray revealed a thing about the late actor, which we bet, will leave your eyes moist.
Lisa Ray Makes An Emotional Revelation About Irrfan Khan
Lisa Ray, who made her Bollywood debut with Irrfan Khan in 2011 film Kasoor, revealed that the actor used to listen to Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song 'Lag Jaa Gale' during his cancer treatment.
Lisa wrote in her tweet, "Very sad to hear of Irrfan Khan's passing. An artist who set new standards in cinema in India and aboard. ‘Lag jaa gale ki phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho, shayad phir is janam mein, mulakat ho na ho' is the song he listened to during his cancer treatment and a reminder for us all."
Lisa Was Speechless By Irrfan's Performance In This Film
She wrote in another post on her Instagram page, "His quiet, electrifying performance in @asifkapadia1 The Warrior rendered me speechless. There was no role he could not make his own."
Lisa Shares A Memory From The Sets Of Kasoor
She continued in her post, "But a little known fact, is I met Irrfan on the set of my first Hindi film #Kasoor. He played the opposing lawyer in a courtroom scene, and even in this small role he was impossible to ignore. ‘Well done' he told me afterwards. He had removed his lawyer's robe and walked with an even more dignified authority, though he was a struggling actor in those days."
Lisa Mourns Irrfan's Demise
"He's a once in a generation artist who set new standards in cinema in India and aboard. I feel irredeemably grief stricken, but in the end we need to celebrate what he illuminated for us on screen through his humane performances. I read that when he embarked on treatment for cancer he asked life to embrace him with the fervour of the lyrics of one of his favourite songs: ‘Lag jaa gale ki phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho, shayad phir is janam mein, mulakat ho na ho' #IrrfanKhan #devastated #legend," wrote Lisa in her post.
