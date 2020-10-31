Happy Birthday Ishaan Khatter: These Childhood Pictures Of Shahid's Actor-Brother Are Just Adorable

It happens very often that whenever a star kid makes his/her debut, he/she has to first face the troll army on social media. Take an example of Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday. Both actresses received flak on social media for being launched through big banners, and netizens criticised their family's connection with the film industry.

Actor Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds and left the movie critics and audiences quite impressed with his foray into Bollywood. Even though Ishaan is actor Shahid Kapoor's brother, his launch in Bollywood had nothing to do with the term 'nepotism'.

Ishaan Khatter Weighs In On Equal Opportunity In Hindi Film Industry: It's Not All About Talent

A year later, Ishaan's second outing on silver screen was with Janhvi Kapoor and the duo received praise for their effing chemistry in Dhadak, and the film turned out to be a blockbuster.

There's no denying that Ishaan's career is moving on the right track, and we're pretty sure that Ishaan will give his level best to stay relevant in the film industry.

As Ishaan Khatter turns 25 today (November 1, 2020), we bring to you some of his childhood pictures that are just too cute to be missed.