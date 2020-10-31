Happy Birthday Ishaan Khatter: These Childhood Pictures Of Shahid's Actor-Brother Are Just Adorable
It happens very often that whenever a star kid makes his/her debut, he/she has to first face the troll army on social media. Take an example of Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday. Both actresses received flak on social media for being launched through big banners, and netizens criticised their family's connection with the film industry.
Actor Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds and left the movie critics and audiences quite impressed with his foray into Bollywood. Even though Ishaan is actor Shahid Kapoor's brother, his launch in Bollywood had nothing to do with the term 'nepotism'.
Ishaan Khatter Weighs In On Equal Opportunity In Hindi Film Industry: It's Not All About Talent
A year later, Ishaan's second outing on silver screen was with Janhvi Kapoor and the duo received praise for their effing chemistry in Dhadak, and the film turned out to be a blockbuster.
There's no denying that Ishaan's career is moving on the right track, and we're pretty sure that Ishaan will give his level best to stay relevant in the film industry.
As Ishaan Khatter turns 25 today (November 1, 2020), we bring to you some of his childhood pictures that are just too cute to be missed.
Ishaan With His Mom & Shahid
A super cute picture of Ishaan with his mother Neelima Azeem and brother Shahid Kapoor. Ishaan has mentioned in several interviews that he is very close to Shahid and his mother.
Awww!
Here comes another super cute picture of Ishaan with his actor-brother Shahid Kapoor. Did you know that Ishaan made his first screen appearance as a child in Shahid's 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!?
Cutie Alert!
Apart from being amazing actors, both Ishaan and Shahid are superb dancers. When asked about the same, Ishaan had said in one of his interviews, "It's in our blood because of our mom. Both acting and dance is something that's inherited. I've been passionate about dance as far as I can remember."
Shahid-Ishaan's Adorable Moment
We love this childhood picture of Shahid and Ishaan as it speaks volumes about their bond. It's known to all that Shahid is very possessive about Ishaan, as he has taken care of him since he was a kid.
Khaali Peeli Twitter Review: Did Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter Win Hearts?
With respect to work, Ishaan has been making back-to-back right choices for his career. He was recently seen in BBC TV series A Suitable Boy, directed by Mira Nair and guess what? Despite sharing screen space with Tabu, who is a marvellous actress, Ishaan made sure to grab viewers' attention with his brilliant performance.
With regard to films, Ishaan was last seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday. He will next be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.