Jhund: 5 Things You Missed In Amitabh Bachchan's Film Teaser

Audio

The teaser starts with a black screen and before Amitabh Bachchan's voice-over fills the in, you will get to hear a bit of clanking noises. That is the cast of the film getting ready to beat someone up and gathering weapons. Jhund is the story of a professor trying to help kids of the street to lead a better life, and if you think a sport cannot help one do that, then this film will prove you wrong.

Soccer not only will give these kids a new direction, but it will also help keep them off the streets, from breaking the law and away from drugs.

Amitabh Bachchan Voice Over

Amitabh Bachchan starts the teaser with his powerful voice, he requests the audience to not consider the people in the next scene as part of the crowd, he says 'don't call them jhund (crowd), call them a team.'

The look and feel of the cast in the next scene, is that of the extras in a fight sequence. They are usually labelled as Guy 1, Guy 2, Guy n, but these are the leading team of the film. Even if you see them in a typical setting of local goons, Amitabh Bachchan warns you not to judge them because they are sure to leave you with a dropped jaw by the end of the film.

Director- Nagraj Manjule

Nagraj Manjule is best known for his 2016 release, Sairat. The director has managed to bring regional Marathi films and stories to the forefront with great finesse. With Nagraj as captain of the ship (director and writer), you are sure to see a hint of authentic Marathi cultural influence in the film. Since parts of the film have been shot in Nagpur, most of the cast character are also bound to be Maharashtrians.

Its been a while, since a commercial release has portrayed Marathi leading characters who haven't lived in Mumbai.

Cinematographer- Sudhakar Reddy

Sudhakar Yakkanti Reddy has been part of some of the biggest releases since 2016. After Sairat he has been part of big releases across Marathi, Hindi and South films. Reddy has the most experience of working in south films since 1999. He is now set to bring the power-packed feel for Amitabh Bachchan's film Jhund.

Some of the other films he worked on includes, Veere Di Wedding, Naal, Saand Ki Aankh and more.

Music- Ajay-Atul

The teaser is the most infectious because of the strong intro, thanks to Ajay-Atul's music. The intense and freestyle music that make you want to groove along is their speciality, and the song in the teaser gives you just the same.

Towards the end of the teaser, the fast drumming beat also includes Nagpur's famous (where the story is based) dhol-tasha. It helps gives the perfect end to such a power-packed teaser.