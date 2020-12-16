John Abraham Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why Our Hearts Go 'Dhoom Dhoom' For This Handsome Hunk

If Looks Could Kill!

The ladies can't stop drooling and the men would give their right arm to get a chiselled physique and mean abs like John Abraham. Each time, the actor drops his shirt, we are 'abs'olutely spellbound. And yes, how can we forget that cute dimpled smile?

Lights, Camera, Action

John Abraham packs a punch when it comes to using his fists and kicks on the big screen. "The expectations excite me and I seek to do crazy action sequences. It is a positive responsibility on me. I wanted to be an action hero. There are some heroes who like dancing and I like fighting, lifting people and breaking bones," the actor was quoted as saying in an interview.

At the same time, he is also among the few Bollywood actors who makes bad look cool on the celluloid. Remember Dhoom? We were all rooting for John Abraham's biker-boy Kabir!

Dare To Be Different

When John Abraham turned producer, instead of sticking to the tried and tested formula stories, he dared to step out of his comfort zone to bankroll unconventional subjects. Beginning with Vicky Donor which revolved around sperm donation, the actor backed content-driven films like Madras Cafe, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, Batla House among others.

A 'Paw'erful Lover

John Abraham has always been at the forefront when it comes to helping and engaging with various animal welfare organisations. Recently, the actor was even named the Person of the Year for 2020 by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). Years ago, he had shot for a sizzling print ad alongside the caption "No One Wants to Be Caged: Let Birds Fly Free.'

All For Laughs

John Abraham's love for memes is evident on his Instagram page. From sharing a meme of himself as Hulk to turning his photo to a meme reaction to the year 2020, the Satyameva Jayate actor's self-deprecating humour always leaves us in splits.