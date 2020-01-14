    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Completes 20 Year: Throwback To The Hrithik Roshan's Iconic Blockbuster

      By
      |

      Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, gave Bollywood the greek god Hrithik Roshan, exactly two decades ago. The film completes 20 years since its release back in 2000. The film saw, Hrithik in double roles, even though he wasn't father Rakesh Roshan's first choice, we are glad the actor debuted with this film.

      kaho naa

      Since his debut, the actor has managed to make a name for himself as a challenging performer. He has given some of the biggest releases even in 2019. From films like Koi Mil Gaya, to WAR, Hrithik has done it all. But even before that here are the iconic moments from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

      Love At First Sight

      Love At First Sight

      Reportedly, the first meeting scene from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is based on the real-life incident in Hrithik Roshan's life. The actor according to a report in Time of India, met his now ex-wife the same way at a traffic signal. Of course, the actor at the time wasn't on a cycle. The paper said, "While Hrithik and Sussanne knew each other since childhood, he fell in love with her at a traffic signal. Both were driving their respective cars and were stuck in a traffic jam. The minute Hrithik turned to his left to glance at the car next to him, his life changed. Just next to him was the most gorgeous woman he had ever set eyes on. He instantly fell in love with her."

      Hrithik's Dance Debut

      Hrithik's Dance Debut

      The film does not just mark the debut of Hrithik's acting career but also his dancing career. Hrithik is known for his dancing skills way more than his lead roles, the hook step from Ek Paal Ka Jeena has managed to outlive any other hook step and song in the industry. Ever since he has always been asked to perform the hook step at shows and event. And a similar craze was seen in 2019 when Roshan returned to screen as the hunk with War and shook his legs on songs like, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar and Ghungroo.

      Anupam Kher As The Bad Guy

      Anupam Kher As The Bad Guy

      Bollywood films usually have a premise around the social difference in the lead character's family. If the girl is rich the father has to be the bad guy, but when Anupam Kher agreed to Sonia and Rohit's love, I was relieved. But the biggest shocker of the film came when he orders his friend to kill Rohit (Hrithik). Kher earlier has played negative roles but the blockbuster was an eye-opener. I still can't imagine Anupam Kher in a villainous role.

      Kareena Kapoor Secret Debut

      Kareena Kapoor Secret Debut

      Kareena was set to debut alongside Hrithik with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, however, backed out after shooting several scenes for the film. Even after being replaced by Ameesha Patel, she made it into the final cut of the film. If you wish to check out the scene you will have to watch the film again after two decades.

      Songs

      Songs

      Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, made it to its popularity thanks to the hit songs. From the title track to Ek Paal Ka Jeena, all instantly became fan favourites. The film didn't just boost Hrithik and Ameesha's careers but also helped Lucky Ali with the rise to stardom.

      Fans have also been celebrating the film's success even after two decades. One user even called the film, their childhood love, while another tweeted that he is watching the film for the first time.

      Released on January 14, 2000, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, was the highest grosser of the year as it churned out Rs 38 crore approximately at the box office. Now, let us consider the worth of this highest grosser of 2000 in today's date in terms of the price of gold at that time.

      ALSO READ: Code M Web Series Review: Jennifer Winget Looks Fierce While Unraveling Indian Army Secrets

      ALSO READ: Karan Arjun Completes 25 Years, Twitter Shares Rare Photos Of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 15:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue