Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Completes 20 Year: Throwback To The Hrithik Roshan's Iconic Blockbuster
Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, gave Bollywood the greek god Hrithik Roshan, exactly two decades ago. The film completes 20 years since its release back in 2000. The film saw, Hrithik in double roles, even though he wasn't father Rakesh Roshan's first choice, we are glad the actor debuted with this film.
Since his debut, the actor has managed to make a name for himself as a challenging performer. He has given some of the biggest releases even in 2019. From films like Koi Mil Gaya, to WAR, Hrithik has done it all. But even before that here are the iconic moments from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
Love At First Sight
Reportedly, the first meeting scene from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is based on the real-life incident in Hrithik Roshan's life. The actor according to a report in Time of India, met his now ex-wife the same way at a traffic signal. Of course, the actor at the time wasn't on a cycle. The paper said, "While Hrithik and Sussanne knew each other since childhood, he fell in love with her at a traffic signal. Both were driving their respective cars and were stuck in a traffic jam. The minute Hrithik turned to his left to glance at the car next to him, his life changed. Just next to him was the most gorgeous woman he had ever set eyes on. He instantly fell in love with her."
Hrithik's Dance Debut
The film does not just mark the debut of Hrithik's acting career but also his dancing career. Hrithik is known for his dancing skills way more than his lead roles, the hook step from Ek Paal Ka Jeena has managed to outlive any other hook step and song in the industry. Ever since he has always been asked to perform the hook step at shows and event. And a similar craze was seen in 2019 when Roshan returned to screen as the hunk with War and shook his legs on songs like, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar and Ghungroo.
Anupam Kher As The Bad Guy
Bollywood films usually have a premise around the social difference in the lead character's family. If the girl is rich the father has to be the bad guy, but when Anupam Kher agreed to Sonia and Rohit's love, I was relieved. But the biggest shocker of the film came when he orders his friend to kill Rohit (Hrithik). Kher earlier has played negative roles but the blockbuster was an eye-opener. I still can't imagine Anupam Kher in a villainous role.
Kareena Kapoor Secret Debut
Kareena was set to debut alongside Hrithik with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, however, backed out after shooting several scenes for the film. Even after being replaced by Ameesha Patel, she made it into the final cut of the film. If you wish to check out the scene you will have to watch the film again after two decades.
Songs
Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, made it to its popularity thanks to the hit songs. From the title track to Ek Paal Ka Jeena, all instantly became fan favourites. The film didn't just boost Hrithik and Ameesha's careers but also helped Lucky Ali with the rise to stardom.
Fans have also been celebrating the film's success even after two decades. One user even called the film, their childhood love, while another tweeted that he is watching the film for the first time.
Was entering in cinema hall he was also there then he heard that they were saying ye ladka heera hai heera— Hrithik's better half# fan (@ManpreetHR007) January 14, 2020
Even my uncles were really impressed with him
Since then i really adore Hrithik a lot..... Still i watch Kaho na pyar hai as iam watching first tym pic.twitter.com/qkzsVJdk6F
Watching kaho na pyar hai....first time.. pic.twitter.com/GuCwZyV40H— Gautam.HR (@Gautam40554762) January 14, 2020
Kaho na pyar hai was a beatiful movie. pic.twitter.com/0u2QckdnSF— Gita-the-bollywood-fan (@GitaBollywood) January 13, 2020
Released on January 14, 2000, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, was the highest grosser of the year as it churned out Rs 38 crore approximately at the box office. Now, let us consider the worth of this highest grosser of 2000 in today's date in terms of the price of gold at that time.
ALSO READ: Code M Web Series Review: Jennifer Winget Looks Fierce While Unraveling Indian Army Secrets
ALSO READ: Karan Arjun Completes 25 Years, Twitter Shares Rare Photos Of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan