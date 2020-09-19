Kareena Kapoor Birthday Special: 5 Things About Her That Makes Us Say 'Main Bebo Ki Deewani Hoon'

Good Looks, Good Looks And Good Looks

'How dare you! Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago'. With her flawless complexion, killer cheekbones and pouty lips, Kareena is an epitome of beauty. Even minus the makeup, Bebo always manages to look gorgeous. The actress says, "Being comfortable in one's skin is the first step to feeling beautiful." Well, we totally agree with that.

Never Play Safe

From dabbling in films high on glam and star quotient to picking up films like Dev, Chameli and others where she had to let go of her starry persona, Kareena Kapoor Khan has made some interesting choices in her film career. Some worked, some didn't. But, that didn't stop her from stepping out of her comfort zone.

Smashing Norms Like A Boss

Kareena has always made strong statements, and we love her 3000 for that! From walking down the ramp sporting a nearly seven-month baby bump to turning a blind eye to primitive societal ideologies by tying the knot with a much-older Saif Ali Khan, Bebo has always succeeded in giving her naysayers some major burns!

Don't Let A Win Or Loss Today Affect Your Mood

She has seen the dizzling heights of success and then, there were graceful lows too. "I wear my highs and lows equally with my collars up. Success or failure, I am what I am because of those films," Kareena admitted in one of her interviews.

The actress was quoted as saying in a Femina interview, "I was never aspiring to be someone. I was always working and will keep working towards becoming the best version of me. I don't measure my life by what other people think'. Well, Bebo's success mantra is pure gold advice.

When Kareena Gave A Befitting Reply To 'Log Kya Kahengey'

When Kareena resumed work barely 9 months after giving birth to Taimur, a section of people slammed her for the same. But Bebo being Bebo gave it back to them in her own style by saying, "Giving birth is probably the most normal thing. It's part of life. I've so many friends in America, who give birth and resume work within three days because they have no option. They don't have a battalion of nurses or nannies looking after their kid. So the concept of having to be at home and sinking into postpartum depression is not required." Kudos to Bebo for being unapologetic!

By now, we already know that Kareena is one of the coolest moms in the tinsel town. In an industry where celebrities prefer to keep their kids low-profile, little Tim is already a darling of both, the audience and the paparazzi. Together, the mother-son duo slay it and how!