Kareena-Saif Wedding Anniversary: 5 Times The Couple Said The Sweetest Things About Each Other

A Match Made In Heaven

In an interview, Saif was quoted as saying, "I met Kareena at a point in my life when I was ready to consolidate and build in every area of my life. She brought a great sense of stability." Now, that's one thing every woman wishes to hear from her partner.

When Kareena Said That Saif's Imperfections Make Him Sexy

"Saif is not perfect and is, in fact, very imperfect and it is his imperfection that makes him so sexy and charming and lovable. He is a combination of everything. I love the fact that I make spelling mistakes with him. And he will say, 'Bebo, that's not the way.' I recently pronounced the word 'quintessential' wrong. He told me, 'Darling, you can't make statements in public when you don't know the meaning of the word.' I said, 'Sorry' and he said, 'You are so glamorous and beautiful, so just smile but don't use words you don't know the meaning of," Bebo had bared her heart in an interview with Times of India.

They say, find someone who falls in love with your flaws, and we believe Saif has already found one!

The Key To A Successful Relationship

Speaking about his better-half, Saif had said, "When two actors are in a relationship, no matter what the intention is, there is a great deal of uncertainty. Our wedding resolved that. For me, it is very important to feel calm about the person I am with, and not distracted or worried. If one is happy at home, it shows on one's face, and in one's work. Kareena has made me feel secure about our relationship, so I am happy being with her." Are the millennials listening to this?

Fall Deeply In Love

"I unabashedly wore my heart on my sleeve and it was a nice ride till I finally met Saif and we fell in love. Yes, and as it turned out, he is a prince, which fits my fairytale metaphor perfectly, but he didn't have to be one - I mean, he would have been just as charming without his title," Kareena had admitted in an interview.

Couple Goals

Talking about how Kareena has changed his life, Saif had said, "She has been a good influence on me, and inspires me to get things right - whether it's being disciplined about fitness and food, or how much to party. We share a healthy equation of likes and dislikes." Now, that's some major relationship goals!