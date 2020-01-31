Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal: Young Brigade To Rule The Box Office In February?

2020 has started on a good note for Bollywood courtesy Ajay Devgn's film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The period drama came out on January 10 and within no time became the first blockbuster of this decade. Kangana Ranaut's Panga arrived a little later in the month and wowed everyone with its awe-inspiring story.

And now it's time for Bollywood's young brigade to take the charge at the box office. We say so because in February none of the A-list stars will be gracing the big screen. Instead, we'll get to see Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aditya Roy Kapur battling it out at the ticket windows. Along with these handsome heroes, fans will also get to see young actresses like Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan and Bhumi Pednekar on 70mm as well.

What's even more interesting is the fact that all these celebs will be dishing out films of different genres. While Kartik and Sara's film is an out-an-out romantic love story, Vicky and Bhumi have a horror film in store for us. As for Ayushmann and Aditya, the former's movie is a rom-com exploring the subject of homosexuality whereas the latter's outing is going to be a mix of action, drama, and thriller. But before these stars grace the screen, let's take a closer look at their releases and how they may fare at the box office.

Malang

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is an action-thriller which stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead along with the very gorgeous Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The trailer of the film came out in the first week of January and though the movie looks slick and stylish, the fans aren't too impressed. After the trailer hit the web, in no time memes were trending on social media. Guess it's safe to say that Aditya and Disha's film won't storm the box office on February 7. But will it at least make a decent amount of money? Let's pray it does because Aditya desperately needs a hit under his belt.

Love Aaj Kal

Now this one has been in the news for the longest time because of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Even before these two were signed on by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, there was talk about Sara and Kartik dating each other. All this happened as Sara confessed on Koffee With Karan that she has a crush on Kartik. Then came the news about Love Aaj Kal and that sent all the fans in a tizzy. But sadly, the trailer didn't live up to all the hype and expectations. However, everyone, including us, is still looking forward to the film. Since Kartik has been delivering back-to-back hits, we think his success streak will continue this time as well.

Shubh Mangal Jyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana is undoubtedly the most successful star from the younger lot. The talented actor-singer has given as many seven hits in a row till now. And that's one hell of a record, right? Well, going by the buzz around his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Jyada Saavdhan, we think Ayushmann is ready to give his first hit of the year. The film doesn't star any actress as the rom-com is about deals with the subject of homosexuality. Khurrana will be seen opposite Kota Factory fame actor Jitendra Kumar in this movie directed by Kewalya. The trailer of SMJS garnered a lot of praise from all quarters and will definitely get the cash registers ringing.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Apart from Ayushmann, Vicky Kaushal is another actor from the new generation who has cemented his position in Bollywood as a successful actor in no time. While his last outing Uri: The Surgical Strike was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019, his upcoming release is going to surprise everyone. Well, its a horror flick directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The Karan Johar production venture does seem promising and the fact that its Vicky's first horror flick is another reason why fans are excited about Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie is releasing alongside Shubh Mangal Jyada Saavdhan on February 21. However, both films should do well as they are of different genres.

