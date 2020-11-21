Kartik Aaryan Birthday Special: 5 Times The Heartthrob Proved He Is King Of Captions On Instagram

On his first day in Mumbai, when a starry-eyed Kartik Aaryan stood outside his idol Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat just like other fans to catch a dekko of the superstar, he had no idea about what the future had in store for him. While pursuing his engineering degree in the maximum city, the Gwalior boy came across a casting call for Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama on Facebook. He decided to give it a shot and eventually, ended up bagging the role.

The film struck a chord with youth and his monologue from the film went viral on the internet. Kartik was now famous as that 'monologue guy.' Post a string of misses at the box office, it was Luv Ranjan's 2018 romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which catapulted him to stardom. With his good looks and infectious smile, the young star left the ladies swooning over him. Suddenly, Kartik become the flavour of the season with hotshot directors flocking to sign him for their upcoming projects,

Off the camera, Kartik has a great sense of humour and his Instagram page is a proof. The actor regularly dishes out witty captions for his social media posts. His funny banter with his fans is high on entertainment quotient.

As Kartik Aaryan turns 30 today (November 22, 2020), we bring you five instances when the Love Aaj Kal actor proved that he is Instagram's caption king.

Koki Wants To Know 'Rasode Mein Kaun Thha'? Sharing a picture from one of his photoshoots, the actor wrote, "Please bata do 🙏🏻, Rasode mein kaun tha." We hope the makers of the Hindi soap opera Saath Nibhana Saathiya finally let the cat out of the bag! A Funny Caption A Day Keeps Stress Away! "Aaj breakfast mein Sabr ka Phal 🍉 khaya. Aap logon ne kya khaya?," Kartik captioned this picture in which he is all suited up and eating some watermelon. Two thumbs up for this one! Aila Kya Caption Hai! A tuxedo-clad Kartik Aaryan chose to caption this click as, "Dukaan band hai, Kal aana." But, we won't mind waiting for him, right folks? Are You Listening Ladies? The Dostana 2 actor posted a picture from one of his travel diaries and wrote, "Udein jab jab Zulfein meri 👶🏻 You can Lockdown a Man, You cant Lockdown his Hair." Now, that's some 'mane' love. When You Are Your Own Secret Santa! The caption for this drool worthy picture of the hottie read, "Last yr i asked Santa for the Sexiest person ever for Christmas 🎅🏻🎄 Today morning I woke up in a box 👶🏻 🎁." Well, X'mas never looked hotter than this!

