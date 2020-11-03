Karwa Chauth 2020: Celebrate Festival Of Love In Bollywood Style With These Romantic Scenes!

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The 'baap' of all Karwa Chauth scenes has Raj Malhotra (Shah Rukh Khan) breaking his lady love Simran's (Kajol) fast in the most filmy way. She pretends to fall sick and he arrives as her knight in shining armour. Eventually, the lovebirds secretly break their fast on the terrace. Now, that's what we call 'chajje chajje ka pyaar.'

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

The lavishly-mounted Karwa Chauth sequence, which is a part of 'Bole Chudiyaan' song, has us rooting for our all-time couple, SRK and Kajol! When the latter's character Anjali goes 'apni maang suhagan ho' in the song, we feel our hearts skipping a beat.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Nandini's (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) heart beats for Sameer (Salman Khan), but the lady is quite sanskari when it comes to keeping a 'Karwa chauth' fast for her hubby Adhiraj (Ajay Devgn).

Baghban

This scene from Baghban is quite cute where Raj (Amitabh Bachchan) and Pooja (Hema Malini) observe fast for each other on Karwa Chauth. When the middle-aged couple breaks their fast over the phone, you find a lump in your throat. Well, love knows no age!

Ishq Vishk

This scene perfectly captures Payal (Amrita Rao)'s feelings as she confesses her love for Rajiv (Shahid Kapoor) and even keeps a fast for him on Karwa Chauth.

Zeher

The Karwa Chauth sequence features in the popular song 'Agar Tum Mil Jao' song in Emraan Hashmi's Zeher. Unaware of her hubby's philandering ways, Shamita's character doesn't fail to pray for his well-being.

Yes Boss

This is one of the most romantic scenes in Yes Boss where Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Seema (Juhi Chawla) realize their love for each other. We are totally rooting for this couple!