Karwa Chauth 2020: Celebrate Festival Of Love In Bollywood Style With These Romantic Scenes!
From sargi to gazing at the moon through a sieve, Bollywood's depiction of a typical Karwa Chauth scene has been etched forever in our minds. For those who don't know, on this day, married women observe fast for their husband's well-being and break it only after seeing the moon with their better halves.
As people across the nation celebrate Karwa Chauth today (November 4, 2020), we bring you some of the most iconic scenes from Bollywood films which celebrate this festival of love. Are you ready to channel your inner filmy bug?
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
The 'baap' of all Karwa Chauth scenes has Raj Malhotra (Shah Rukh Khan) breaking his lady love Simran's (Kajol) fast in the most filmy way. She pretends to fall sick and he arrives as her knight in shining armour. Eventually, the lovebirds secretly break their fast on the terrace. Now, that's what we call 'chajje chajje ka pyaar.'
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
The lavishly-mounted Karwa Chauth sequence, which is a part of 'Bole Chudiyaan' song, has us rooting for our all-time couple, SRK and Kajol! When the latter's character Anjali goes 'apni maang suhagan ho' in the song, we feel our hearts skipping a beat.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Nandini's (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) heart beats for Sameer (Salman Khan), but the lady is quite sanskari when it comes to keeping a 'Karwa chauth' fast for her hubby Adhiraj (Ajay Devgn).
Baghban
This scene from Baghban is quite cute where Raj (Amitabh Bachchan) and Pooja (Hema Malini) observe fast for each other on Karwa Chauth. When the middle-aged couple breaks their fast over the phone, you find a lump in your throat. Well, love knows no age!
Ishq Vishk
This scene perfectly captures Payal (Amrita Rao)'s feelings as she confesses her love for Rajiv (Shahid Kapoor) and even keeps a fast for him on Karwa Chauth.
Zeher
The Karwa Chauth sequence features in the popular song 'Agar Tum Mil Jao' song in Emraan Hashmi's Zeher. Unaware of her hubby's philandering ways, Shamita's character doesn't fail to pray for his well-being.
Yes Boss
This is one of the most romantic scenes in Yes Boss where Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Seema (Juhi Chawla) realize their love for each other. We are totally rooting for this couple!
ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2019: Inside Pics Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan & Sonali Bendre From Jalsa
ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2019: Rakhi Sawant, Divyanka Tripathi, Drashti Dhami & Others Share Adorable Pictures