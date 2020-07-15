Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Why She Will Always Be The Queen Of Our Hearts 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'!

Baar Baar Dekho

With her envious figure, almond eyes and dazzling smile, Katrina Kaif always makes us sing 'Tera Hone Laga Hoon.' In one of her interviews, when the actress was asked what beauty means to her, she won hearts by saying, "Confidence, being happy and joyful. Everything else is just icing on the cake."

We Are 'Kamli' Over Katrina Kaif's Dance Moves

Be it her sizzling dance moves in 'Chikni Chameli' (Agneepath), her jaw-dropping aerobic stunts in 'Kamli' (Dhoom 3) or her swagger dance steps in 'Kala Chashma' (Baar Baar Dekho), Katrina Kaif is the ultimate dance queen for the young crowd. However, like they say, no gain without pain! The actress wasn't a born dancer, and had to work really hard to reach this place.

Popular choreographer Terence Lewis recalled in an interview, "In Boom (2003), she was wooden and had no dancing skills. Back then, she found it difficult to catch the rhythm, her movements were very large and not graceful at all. She didn't have that energy, like you say in Hindi, khul ke nacchna. But it's like she went inside a tunnel and came out on the other side, completely transformed. Now, when I look at her I am blown away."

Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai

Katrina Kaif is known to be quite a fitness enthusiast, and we love her for that! Her routine consists of functional training, pilates and cardio, and the actress never fails to give us a sneak-peek into her workout diaries on her Instagram page. Even during the lockdown, Katrina made some cool workout videos with her fitness trainer Yashmin Karachiwala, and dropped some major fitness goals for us.

Hard Work Is Katrina's Success Mantra

Katrina Kaif's Bollywood debut Boom was a box office disaster. For many years, the actress was ridiculed for her poor Hindi-speaking skills. She was even replaced in a film as the director found her to be an 'inconsistent performer.' But, the actress never let her failures affect her. She hired a tutor to teach her Hindi, and started taking Kathak dance lessons from a tutor who also taught Priyanka Chopra. Eventually, with her hard work and dedication, Katrina worked her way up the ladder, and established herself as one of the leading actors in the Hindi film industry.

The Candid Side Of Katrina Kaif

Post her breakup with actor-beau Ranbir Kapoor, the otherwise reticent Katrina had bared her heart, and her emotional interviews struck a chord with everyone, who have been through a failed relationship.

"It's hard to know exactly why things happened. But I have a different take on it. "Ok fine-it [the break-up] sucks, it's terrible, this is the worst thing in the world, my life is over. Let's sit here and believe this, even for just two minutes. Do we feel good about things? No." But if you really believe in your god, your universe, you'll feel much better. The reason I feel that I should say this is because there are young girls who might be listening to me. They might find something that helps them. I may see a person and think, "Oh, she's got everything", or "Oh, she doesn't struggle like I do." But you know what? You don't know that. Everyone struggles. The most important thing is to learn. We are all trying to work and achieve, in spite of our fears and insecurities. You don't wake up one day and discover that it's all gone. You have to push through it," the actress had said in one of her interviews.