When Katrina Kaif Spoke About Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan’s UGLY FIGHT At Her Birthday Party In 2008
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all great pals today but, back in 2002, a major fight between the two superstars had erupted owing to Salman's fallout with his ex-girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It was reported that Shah Rukh Khan was done with Salman's friendship, when the latter barged in on the sets of Chalte Chalte and had a heated argument with Aishwarya Rai. Fed up with Salman's interruption on the sets, Shah Rukh not only replaced Aishwarya with Rani Mukerji in Chalte Chalte, but also almost cut off his ties with Salman.
Yet Another Fight Of Salman-Shah Rukh
In 2008, things turned even bitterer for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, when the duo came under one roof for Katrina Kaif's birthday bash. Reportedly, when SRK entered the party with his wife, Gauri Khan, Salman welcomed the actor with snide remarks, and took multiple digs at SRK for not doing a cameo in Main Aur Mrs. Khanna.
Both The Khans Were On The Verge Of Having A Physical Fight
Shah Rukh, on the other hand, gave it back to Salman Khan, and after a heated argument, SRK & Salman were on the verge of having a physical fight. Reportedly, it was Gauri and Katrina, who intervened between the two Khans and stopped the fight!
When Katrina Spoke About Salman-SRK’s Infamous Fight
In an interview with a magazine, when Katrina Kaif was asked if she has tried to resolve the issue between Salman and Shah Rukh, the Dhoom 3 actress had said, "I don't know. This isn't about me. It's about Salman and Shah Rukh. I know Salman for many years but I don't control him. (Smiles) I don't even have control over him. It's a matter he has to sort out on his own."
Katrina On Salman
Back in those days, Katrina was allegedly dating Salman. In the same interview, when she was asked if she has mellowed down Salman, she said, "I don't think so. If he has mellowed down, that's wonderful. On occasion, the media can be aggressive and write something hurtful. But at the end of the day, there's no need to be upset. I'm glad that he's more comfortable with the media...because I think no one is against him."
Cut to present, Salman and Katrina are good friends and even though the duo parted ways long back, they still got each other's backs and are very comfortable with each other.
CONFIRMED! Katrina Kaif Signs Superhero Film; Ali Abbas Zafar Shares Interesting Details!