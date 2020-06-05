When Katrina Kaif Spoke About Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan’s UGLY FIGHT At Her Birthday Party In 2008

Yet Another Fight Of Salman-Shah Rukh

In 2008, things turned even bitterer for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, when the duo came under one roof for Katrina Kaif's birthday bash. Reportedly, when SRK entered the party with his wife, Gauri Khan, Salman welcomed the actor with snide remarks, and took multiple digs at SRK for not doing a cameo in Main Aur Mrs. Khanna.

Both The Khans Were On The Verge Of Having A Physical Fight

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, gave it back to Salman Khan, and after a heated argument, SRK & Salman were on the verge of having a physical fight. Reportedly, it was Gauri and Katrina, who intervened between the two Khans and stopped the fight!

When Katrina Spoke About Salman-SRK’s Infamous Fight

In an interview with a magazine, when Katrina Kaif was asked if she has tried to resolve the issue between Salman and Shah Rukh, the Dhoom 3 actress had said, "I don't know. This isn't about me. It's about Salman and Shah Rukh. I know Salman for many years but I don't control him. (Smiles) I don't even have control over him. It's a matter he has to sort out on his own."

Katrina On Salman

Back in those days, Katrina was allegedly dating Salman. In the same interview, when she was asked if she has mellowed down Salman, she said, "I don't think so. If he has mellowed down, that's wonderful. On occasion, the media can be aggressive and write something hurtful. But at the end of the day, there's no need to be upset. I'm glad that he's more comfortable with the media...because I think no one is against him."