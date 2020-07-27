Kriti Sanon Birthday Special: 5 Stunning Photos Of The Actress That Will Brighten Up Your Drab Day

She can be a girl-next-door or set the temperature soaring high with her hotness quotient! She knows how to keep your eyes glued to the screen with her impressive acting chops. Within a short span of time, the actress has already sashayed her way into the audience's hearts. Yes, you guessed it right! We are talking about Kriti Sanon.

After dabbling with modelling, Kriti made her acting debut with Mahesh Babu's Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine in 2014. In the same year, the leggy lass stepped into Bollywood with Sabbir Khan's Heropanti alongside another newbie, Tiger Shroff. The film was a commercial success. Next, Kriti did another film Dohchay down south, and also starred in a couple of Bollywood films. And then, Ashwiny Iyer's Bareilly Ki Barfi happened! This time, the girl not only impressed the audience, but she also caught the critics' eye. The romantic-comedy proved to be a major game-changer for the actress.

Talking about it, Kriti was quoted as saying in an interview, "Bareilly Ki Barfi is a milestone because people started noticing me as an actor. The perception about me changed. Honestly, I don't blame anyone as I hadn't done much before that. The success gave me the confidence that I could take risks and step out of my comfort zone. People are now willing to rest a movie on my shoulders by offering me female-centric films."

Well, it's not just films! Kriti Sanon's social media pages are also all things love! From sharing gorgeous pictures from her photoshoot to giving fans a sneak-peek into her daily life, the actress knows how to keep fans hooked to her social media handles.

As Kriti Sanon turns 30 today, we bring you five of her most stunning pictures from her Instagram handle which stole our hearts as soon as our eyes fell on them.