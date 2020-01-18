Love Aaj Kal Trailer: Who is Arushi Sharma Starring Opposite Kartik Aaryan?

Imtiaz Ali yesterday dropped the trailer of the upcoming release, Love Aaj Kal. The sequel, with the same name as original, will present Sara Ali Khan and rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan on screen for the first time. But Kartik will also be seen romancing another actress whose name is Arushi Sharma.

If Arushi looked a bit familiar to you, its because she has been part of Imtiaz Ali's previous release Tamasha starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Arushi was seen on screen as Ranbir Kapoor's school teacher, Samyukta. She has also been part of a short film with Dhruv Sehgal on YouTube.

On the social media front, Arushi is not active yet. She joined Instagram back in 2015, but rarely shares any pictures. Her feed suggests she prefers to live in the moment than capture it with a lense. After taking a break from social media in 2017, Arushi is now posting pictures again. She loves to travel, seems to be a fan of late singer Amy Winehouse and also enjoys The Simpsons. She has a unique sense of humour and is often seen sharing funny anecdotes on her twitter profile.

Arushi Sharma will be seen playing a pivotal role in Love Aaj Kal. Starring as Kartik's childhood love and ex-flame, Leena, the trailer shows her walking away from Kartik at a train station. Their love story set in the 90s, looks innocent and warm in the trailer. On the other hand, Kartik's Veer and Sara's Zoe have different chemistry.

Sharma manages to make a strong impact during the trailer run time and, the audience is ready to see the new actress make her big role debut. Directed and written by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal will release on February 14, 2020.

