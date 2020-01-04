Manushi Chhillar, Alaya Furniturewala And 8 More Bollywood Debuts To Watch Out For In 2020!

Manushi Chhillar

The former Miss World, who was rumoured to join the Bollywood industry, last year bagged her first role alongside Akshay Kumar. Manushi will be seen as the female lead in the Yash Raj productions' film Prithviraj

Alaya Furniturewala

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya is debuting as Saif Ali Khan's daughter, in the upcoming romantic comedy, Jawaani Jaaneman. The film also stars Tabu and will hit the screen at the end of January 2020. The makers just released Alaya's first look and she is a stunner in the film.

Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi

Namashi, who is a spitty image of his father Mithun Chakraborty is finally set to make his debut this year. He has been cast opposite Sajid Quershi's daughter Amrin, the two will be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's rom-com titled Bad Boy.

Ahan Shetty

After sister Athiya made her debut a few years back, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan will be heading to the big screen with a remake of the south hit RX100, features Tara Sutaria. Directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film tentative title is Tadap.

Shalini Pandey

Shalini who debuted in the south film industry with Arjun Reddy and garnered quite the fan base, is now set to make her presence felt in Bollywood. The actress is set to debut with a Yash Raj Films Production project titled, Shalini Pandey opposite Ranveer Singh.

Lakshya

Lakshya is about to move from television to film industry with Dharma Production's Dostana 2. Starred opposite, Kartik Aaryan the film follows a gay relationship, Janhvi is also part of the film's cast as will be seen as Kartik's sister.

Krystle D’Souza

Krystle is the second actress to make her debut after garner fame in the television industry. After Hina Khan and Avantika Lokhande, many actors are taking the leap head-on. Krystle will be seen in opposite Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre.

Keerthy Suresh

The south actress was set to make a Bollywood debut for some time now, however, she has finally found the right script and will be making the big change with Ajay Devgan starrer, Maidaan. The sports drama is said to be directed by Amit Sharma.

Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana will be making her leading lady debut opposite another outsider star Sushant Singh Rajput. The film titled, Dil Bechara is a remake of Hollywood flick, The Fault in our Stars. The film is also a debut of the filmmaker and acclaimed casting director Mukesh Chhabra.