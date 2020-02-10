These Bollywood Memes On The Oscars 2020, Varun Dhawan & Joaquin Phoenix Are Too Hilarious To Miss!

We all love Bollywood memes as long as it's not too offensive to read. And just like us, there are many celebrities who often share funny memes on their Instagram pages and laugh along with the netizens. Today, we came across some of the funniest memes based on the Oscars, Varun Dhawan and Joaquin Phoenix and we're sure you will end up laughing at them as hard as us!

So, when actor Joaquin Phoenix won the 'Best Actor' award at the 92nd Academy Awards for Joker, many netizens poked fun at Varun Dhawan. Wondering why?

Oscars 2020: Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Team Parasite For Making History

In 2015, during the trailer launch of Dilwale, Varun Dhawan had made a bizarre statement and had compared Dilwale to Christopher Nolan's Inception. Since then, Varun often gets trolled left, right and centre.

Have a look at the memes below..

@Debapriya Sen: "Joaquin wanted to publicly announce his acting Guru Varun Dhawan's name but Varunardo did not want to snatch the limelight from him. Such a great human being and actor Varunardo di caprio is 😊."

@Akshay Patil: "Varunardo is so generous... He helps other actors win Oscars but himself not interested in giving hit films... Otherwise he will be next in line to win Oscars...😆🤣."

@Krunal Jani: "Varun dhawan has been d best joker since he compared dilwale with inception. Even health ledger cannot touch that perfomance. Joaquin just did what is necessory, observing the legend varun😂😁."

@Faisal Khan: "#Oscar and all is fine. A talent like him should aim for bigger awards. His next aim should be #Zeecineawards."

A fan also took a jibe at Varun's latest release, Street Dancer 3 and posted..

On a related note, Varun will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan.