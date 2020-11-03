Milind Soman Birthday Special: These Photos Of The Handsome Hunk Prove He Is Our Forever Crush

When we watched pop singer Alisha Chinai's Made In India video in 1995, little did we know that the man who popped out of the box in the song would change the world for the ladies out there! We are talking about super model-turned-actor-turned-marathoner, Milind Soman who turns 55 today (November 4, 2020).

I bet every 80s and 90s kid out there must have had a crush on this handsome hunk. Further, the man made us fall in love with him even more when he donned the uniform to play Commandant Vikram Rajpoot in Sea Hawks. The 'bachcha party' know him as the super hero 'Captain Vyom'. Well, the man seems to have some magical power to charm people from every age group.

After his television stint, Milind turned his attention towards the big screen and starred in movies like 16 December, Agni Varsha and Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula. He did a couple of English films and even worked in a Marathi film titled Gandha. Every time, Milind Soman reinvented himself, we fell in love with him more and more.

Time passed and the engineer-turned-actor aged like fine wine. Today, he's India's own 'Iron Man' who is a fitness crusader and known for running marathons. The actor left several eyes rolling when he tied the knot with Ankita Konwar who was 26 years his junior. But like Milind Soman aptly said it in an interview, "Just do it. Life is short."

On Milind Soman's birthday today, we bring you few of his pictures which prove that our affair with this handsome man is more than just a summer fling.

Prince Charming With his drool-worthy looks and that intense gaze, Milind Soman is making our hearts beat fasting. Why So Hot? Well, we just cannot stop staring at the model-actor in this throwback picture. Monochrome Love If looks could kill, we would be dead by now after feasting her eyes on this monochrome picture of Milind Soman. We Can Hear Our Hearts Fluttering The actor is leaving us a little 'bekaraar sa' with this oh-so-hot picture. He's Unstoppable This classic picture of Milind Soman doing a full monty in the jungle is setting our screens on fire. Make Way For The King Of Our Hearts Milind Soman is quite a charmer even with his long locks. What do you think folks? Fifty Shades Of Hotness Step aside Jamie Dorman, here's our very own 'Christian Grey'.

