Mother's Day Special: Wondering How To Surprise Your Mom During The Lockdown? We’ve Got Your Back!

‘Chunar’

Remo D'Souza's ABCD 2's Chunar is one track, which will make any person emotional. It compels us to think that even when the entire world stands against us, one person will always stand beside us and that's, no one but our mom.

‘Meri Maa’

‘Uljhan Ka Hall Pa Leta Tha. Tere Hathon Ki. Roti Aksar Hi. Bhookh Se Zyada Kha Leta Tha."

We can bet that any kid would relate to these lyrics. The track ‘Meri Maa' from Yaariyan is so soothing that it makes us relate to the song with each and every line of the composition.

‘Aisa Kyun Maa’

There are some songs which make us shed tears while listening to it because it just touches our heart. ‘Aisa kyon Maa' from Sonam Kapoor's Neerja is surely one of them. So, all the ‘Laados' out there, go ahead and tell your Amma that no one matters more than her in your life.

‘Maa’

How can we talk about Bollywood songs dedicated to mothers and not mention the track ‘Maa' from Taare Zameen Par? From the song's composition to its lyrics, everything about this melodious track tugs at our heartstrings.