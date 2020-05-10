Mother's Day Special: When Leading Actresses Turned Mothers On Screen For The First Time

As the entire world celebrates Mother's Day today (May 10, 2020), we bring to you a list of five leading Bollywood actresses who played on-screen mothers at a young age and did complete justice to the roles.

Mind you, they had no qualms about embracing motherhood on screen at the prime of their careers. On Mother’s Day 2020, here is a look at these actresses and their maiden avatar as onscreen mothers.

Aishwarya Rai – Kuch Naa Kaho (2003)

Rohan Sippy’s debut film had Aishwarya play Namrata a single mom to a 7-year-old son, Adi (Master Parth Dave). The romance drama provided the actress a meaty role to sink her teeth into. The movie has leading man Abhishek Bachchan, while attending the wedding ceremonies of his cousin starts falling for Aishwarya’s character whilst forming a strong fatherly relationship with Aditya, her son.

Vidya Balan – Heyy Babyy (2007)

Vidya Balan’s stint with onscreen motherhood first began with Sajid Khan’s comedy Heyy Babyy. The actress played the mother of a baby girl named Angel. The movie had Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan trying to raise the little goober on their own as single men in the first half of the film.

Priyanka Chopra – Pyaar Impossible (2010)

Priyanka Chopra's first film with Yash Raj Films, Pyaar Impossible saw the actress essay the role of a divorced working mother who’s single-handedly raising a young unruly daughter named Tanya (Advika Yadav). Priyanka who’s never shied away from a challenge on screen was successful in convincing the audience in the role of a modern parent in the Uday Chopra starrer.

Jacqueline Fernandez – Brothers (2015)

Jacqueline Fernandez decided to play a mother and wife of David Fernandes (Akshay Kumar) in Karan Malhotra’s Brothers. In a promotional interview, the actress revealed she wasn’t hesitant and added, “I don’t see why there should be any hesitancy to play a role of a mother and it’s a challenging role, it’s a character. If you, as an actor, can go between playing a mother, a student, a teacher, to playing whatever it is, it just shows your range… that is important for us and keeps us alive as an actress.”

Deepika Padukone – Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Deepika Padukone essayed Mastani in Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus Bajirao Mastani alongside Ranveer Singh. The historic drama saw the on-screen pair fall in love and have a son by the name of Shamsher Bahadur. The scene where Padukone is fighting all odds to save her son during an attack in the castle is one of the highlights of her performance as a warrior princess in the film.

