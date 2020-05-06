    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Neetu Kapoor’s Friend Says Rishi Kapoor Was A Bully: ‘He Looked For Opportunities To Fight With Me’

      By
      |

      Ever since Rishi Kapoor has left everyone devastated due to his sudden demise, people who have been close to him can't stop reminiscing about him! The actor breathed his last on April 30 at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai. Neetu Kapoor's close friend, Bhawana Somaaya, who also happens to be a film critic, made some interesting revelations about Rishi Kapoor, which will surely leave you smiling. Have a dekko..

      When Rishi Kapoor REPRIMANDED Priyanka Chopra: 'You're NOT A Brand Dear, You're An Actor'

      Bhawana Somaaya On Her Friendship With Neetu Kapor

      Bhawana Somaaya On Her Friendship With Neetu Kapor

      Bhawana Somaaya wrote on her Instagram page, "When I became a journalist Neetu Singh was the first film friend I made way back in the 70s. We clicked in the very first meeting and have remained friends over the decades."

      "I would often visit her home in Bandra and on her sets, where ever she was shooting. I was familiar with her family and her staff and whenever we met, we had a lot to talk about, which included her boyfriend at that time, Rishi Kapoor."

      Bhawana Wasn’t Particularly Fond Of Mr Kapoor

      Bhawana Wasn’t Particularly Fond Of Mr Kapoor

      She further wrote that she wasn't particularly fond of Kapoor in the good old days. "He was a big bully and intimidating everybody without provocation. I often complained about him to Neetu and she always maintained that his arrogance was a façade."

      ‘Rishi Kapoor Looked For Opportunities To Fight With Me’

      ‘Rishi Kapoor Looked For Opportunities To Fight With Me’

      While speaking about Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, she further wrote, "She was madly in love with him and whenever she travelled outdoors, she asked me to keep an eye on her boyfriend. Not that I did but that was her way of warning her beloved that he was being watched in her absence. This irritated him naturally and he looked for opportunities to fight with me."

      After Marrying Neetu, Rishi Kapoor Dropped All Hostility Towards Bhawana

      After Marrying Neetu, Rishi Kapoor Dropped All Hostility Towards Bhawana

      "In 1980 when Neetu and he got married however, Rishi Kapoor suddenly dropped all hostility towards me. He was concerned why I was no more coming home to meet his wife and family and now when he bumped into me suddenly at a shooting, he made it a point to smile and say, ‘meri bibi ki dost hai toh ab meri bhi dost banti hai..,'" she concluded.

      Read more about: rishi kapoor death rishi kapoor
      Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 13:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 6, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X