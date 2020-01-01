New Year 2020: Dance On These 10 Bollywood Songs At Your House Party & Bring The House Down

Yay! New Year 2020 is here and we have brought you a list of ten Bollywood songs which need to be in your playlist, if you're hosting the New Year party at your house. We have curated all the peppy numbers for you so that you and your guests can enjoy the party to the fullest! Have a look and bring the house down with your killer moves...

Ghungroo

We know that it's tough to match the steps of Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor but one just can't begin the party without playing this peppy number on a high volume.

Pro tip: Do the hook step of this song to grab the eyeballs as well as the compliments!

Coca Cola

'Coca Cola' is another Tony Kakkar's creations that was remade this year and guess what? Netizens loved this remake featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. So, turn up the volume and show them your easy-breezy moves.

Sauda Khara Khara

Good Newwz's Punjabi track, 'Sauda Khara Khara' is that song which can pull anyone onto the dance floor. Be its lyrics or its composition, everything about this song is just perfect for a party night!

Hauli Hauli

'Hauli Hauli' from De De Pyaar De featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh will get you grooving in no time.

Mungda

'Mungda' which is a remake of a popular yesteryear song is yet another peppy track that needs to be played at the party to channel everyone's inner Helen.

The Hook Up Song

How can we miss this peppy track from Student Of The Year 2 featuring Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff? From funky lyrics to catchy beats, this song has gotten everything to make you forget everything and just dance.

Psycho Saiyaan

'Psycho Saiyaan' featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most played songs of 2019 and we're sure that once this song will be played on a high volume, you won't be able to stop yourself from flaunting your killer moves!

Shaitan Ka Saala

Go crazy and flaunt your mad moves on this crazy track of Akshay Kumar from Housefull 4, Shaitan Ka Saala.

Disclaimer: This song will take your party on a crazier level.

Dheeme Dheeme

Trust Kartik Aaryan for giving us party numbers. One just can't wrap up the party without playing this song. So, go ahead and burn the dance floor.

O Saki Saki

Last but not the least, if you're feeling all exhausted but still don't want to give up on the dance floor, this is the song which will surely leave you all pumped up for another dance round!

FilmiBeat wishes all our lovely readers very happy New Year.