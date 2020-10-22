Parineeti Chopra Birthday Special: Her Flab To Fit Journey Is Inspiring In Every Way!

Dump The Junk

Parineeti Chopra was reportedly put on six months of diet and was restricted from having high-carb, high-fat, and sugary foods. A strict no-no to unhealthy binging on pizza and pasta. "I gave up pizza! It's my first love. I can let go of anything but not pizza. But I didn't have a choice," the actress was quoted as saying in an interview. Parineeti also made sure that she ate dinner at least 2 hours before hitting the bed.

Make Your Workout A Fun Session

The actress took up different workouts such as pilates, swimming, dancing and Kalaripayattu (a form of martial arts from Kerala) to burn off those extra calories. Parineeti was quoted as saying in an Hindustan Times interview, "I hate going to the gym, running on treadmills or doing weights. I like keeping it fun and relaxed because that is when you are sure to get results."

Challenge Yourself Every Day

"Fitness is all about challenging yourself- every single day, every single training session. If it doesn't give you the rush, the thrill, you will get bored. I look for something new, something to push my physical boundaries every single day," the actress was quoted as saying. Well, we agree to that, Pari!

Lose Weight For The Right Reason

When a section of people criticized Parineeti for her skinner version, the actress told Cosmopolitan magazine in an interview, "I was not only overweight, I didn't have enough stamina and energy. My health was taking a beating because I was overweight. I was exhausted at the end of a six-hour shoot. I wasn't sleeping well, not eating well. So I had to get fit because, for a 27-year-old, I was very unhealthy. And just because you can relate to me being fat and say 'Oh, she's so real!', I'm not going to continue being unhealthy. So I didn't give in to anything. I just woke up one day and realised that I have to take care of my health and enough is enough."