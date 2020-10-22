Parineeti Chopra Birthday Special: Her Flab To Fit Journey Is Inspiring In Every Way!
When Parineeti Chopra made her debut opposite Arjun Kapoor in Habib Faisal's 2012 film Ishaqzaade, the Punjabi kudi caught everyone's attention with her impressive acting chops and effervescent persona on screen. In an industry where actresses are constantly under scrutiny for their looks and weight, Parineeti too, received flak for being on the chubbier side. In an interview, the actress herself admitted that she struggled with weight issues.
However, Parineeti soon left every stunned when she shed oodles of weight and bounced back like never before. In 2016, the actress took to her Instagram page to talk about her weight-loss journey. An excerpt of her post read, "All my life, I have struggled with how I look, how I feel, and how people looked at me. I was constantly made fun of, but the person I was, I generously laughed with them. Today, many people ask me what triggered the weight loss, did I give in to the "Bollywood pressure"? To that I say - thank god I became an actor and had that pressure! I am able to achieve what I couldn't achieve otherwise. I feel more confident, I feel at peace, and I feel proud!"
As Parineeti Chopra turns 32 today (October 22, 2020), let's take a look at how she has inspired us to stay fit.
Dump The Junk
Parineeti Chopra was reportedly put on six months of diet and was restricted from having high-carb, high-fat, and sugary foods. A strict no-no to unhealthy binging on pizza and pasta. "I gave up pizza! It's my first love. I can let go of anything but not pizza. But I didn't have a choice," the actress was quoted as saying in an interview. Parineeti also made sure that she ate dinner at least 2 hours before hitting the bed.
Make Your Workout A Fun Session
The actress took up different workouts such as pilates, swimming, dancing and Kalaripayattu (a form of martial arts from Kerala) to burn off those extra calories. Parineeti was quoted as saying in an Hindustan Times interview, "I hate going to the gym, running on treadmills or doing weights. I like keeping it fun and relaxed because that is when you are sure to get results."
Challenge Yourself Every Day
"Fitness is all about challenging yourself- every single day, every single training session. If it doesn't give you the rush, the thrill, you will get bored. I look for something new, something to push my physical boundaries every single day," the actress was quoted as saying. Well, we agree to that, Pari!
Lose Weight For The Right Reason
When a section of people criticized Parineeti for her skinner version, the actress told Cosmopolitan magazine in an interview, "I was not only overweight, I didn't have enough stamina and energy. My health was taking a beating because I was overweight. I was exhausted at the end of a six-hour shoot. I wasn't sleeping well, not eating well. So I had to get fit because, for a 27-year-old, I was very unhealthy. And just because you can relate to me being fat and say 'Oh, she's so real!', I'm not going to continue being unhealthy. So I didn't give in to anything. I just woke up one day and realised that I have to take care of my health and enough is enough."
ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra On Coronavirus: Stop Calling It A 'Hype On Social Media'